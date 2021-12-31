Law enforcement prepare for upped DUI patrol

The Cheyenne Police Department is one of several local law enforcement agencies participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign Friday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 3. CPD’s DUI Command Vehicle, pictured, will be deployed over the weekend, as will increased patrols aiming to get impaired drivers off the roads. Courtesy of CPD

CHEYENNE – As in years past, local law enforcement is reminding motorists to “drive sober or get pulled over” during the New Year’s holiday.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies across the state will be conducting a high-visibility enforcement campaign Friday through Monday, with the goal of getting impaired drivers off the roads.

The Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Police said in news releases they would be increasing patrols during these days.

CPD will also use its DUI Command Vehicle, which allows for quicker processing of suspects. The department also plans to increase enforcement of things like seatbelt usage, speed limits and child restraint laws.

“The campaign is not about citations; it is about saving lives,” CPD said in its Thursday news release.

There were 722 alcohol-involved crashes in Wyoming in 2020, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Of these crashes, 33 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 38 people, or 30% of the state’s total traffic fatalities that year.

“We encourage everyone to keep safety top of mind when traveling on our roadways and are asking drivers to be mindful of their responsibly when behind the wheel,” CPD Chief Mark Francisco said. “The holidays are a special time of year, and we really want our community members to enjoy this season, but we all need to work together to make Cheyenne as safe as possible and keep impaired drivers off of the roads.”

Over the past five years, an average of 300 people nationally have died in impaired driving crashes the week between Christmas and the New Year’s Eve, the Highway Patrol shared in its news release.

“Let’s end 2021 and welcome 2022 on a good note, and work together to ensure that no one dies on our roads or highways from this preventable crime,” WHP Col. Kebin Haller said.

Law enforcement had these reminders for drivers:

In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration, or BAC, of .08 or higher. Someone caught drinking and driving could face jail time; lose their driver’s license and their vehicle; pay legal fees, fines, higher insurance rates; and suffer lost wages.

Do not drive after drinking alcohol or using any other impairing substance. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic drink, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

If you are a designated sober driver, keep your commitment not to drink throughout the night, and support other designated drivers.

If you see a drunken driver on the road, contact the CPD dispatch center at 307-637-6500 and file a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report, or dial 911.

If you see a friend or family member about to drink and drive, take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition, which consists of 12 state public safety agencies, including WHP, also offered these tips for safe driving:

Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

Yield the right of way, rather than take it.

If frustrated or angry, take deep breaths and focus.

Drive the speed limit.

Ensure all occupants wear a seatbelt and use appropriate child restraints.

Eliminate distractions, such as cellphones and other devices.

Always keep your eyes on the road.

Pay attention to road signs and weather conditions.

Be aware of erratic drivers.

For more information about the 2021 Holiday Season Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.