Tesla Recalls 356,309 Model 3s

By Automotive Fleet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla, Inc. is recalling all 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles, specifically, an estimated 356,309 cars, because the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera...

MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Modified Tesla Model 3s tested in emergency services trial

An electric police car? Stop right now with the jokes about running out of juice just as it’s about to catch the criminals. According to research by Tesla, electric cars could be the future of (silent) police pursuits. The electric car maker has been trialling a number of Model...
Financial World

Palo Alto’s Tesla recalls half a million Model 3, Model S vehicles on safety issues

On Thursday, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a statement that Tesla Inc., the Palo Alto, California-headquartered world’s most valuable automaker, would recall nearly 475,000 Model 3 and Model S EVs in order to take a closer look at their rear-view cameras alongside trunks which could potentially increase the risks of accidents, if remained unaddressed.
teslarati.com

Tesla issues recall to frunk latch on Model S flagship sedan

Tesla has issued a recall to owners of the Model S all-electric sedan, as a latch in the vehicle’s secondary trunk, or drunk, is malfunctioning due to a positional problem. The recall applies to 2014-2021 Model S vehicles, according to an email sent to Teslarati by a reader this morning. “On these vehicles, the latch assembly may be positioned too far back, preventing the secondary latch from properly engaging the trunk striker. If the trunk is inadvertently released while driving and the secondary latch is not engaged, the frunk may be open without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility. If the frunk is inadvertently released, the driver will receive an alert on the user interface. We are not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this condition.”
WKBW-TV

Tesla recalls certain Model 3s, Model Ss due to camera, front trunk issues

Electric car maker Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s and Model Ss due to camera and front trunk issues. The Model 3s are being recalled because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit to the driver's central console. According to the National Highway...
insideevs.com

Tesla Reportedly Selling 2021 Model 3s With Old Batteries, Less Range

Tesla has begin selling what it calls ‘Demo Vehicles,' which are new Model 3s that have an older battery pack installed and a few hundred miles on their odometers. Seth Horowitz posted information on Twitter that seems to suggest the pack in these cars can be as old as 2017 and Tesla points out that this can lead to a reduction of the EPA claimed range by around 12 percent.
Neowin

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 Model 3 and Model S units citing engineering flaws

In a bit of a surprise move, Tesla has recalled nearly half a million cars sold in the past few years. Affected models include all Model 3 units sold between 2017 and 2020, as well as select Model S cars. This voluntary recall has been announced due to engineering issues related to the attachment of rearview cameras as well as the incorrect latching of the front trunk, which can potentially result in a crash, in the worst case.
AFP

Tesla delivers almost 1 mn cars globally

Tesla said Sunday it delivered nearly one million vehicles in 2021, almost twice as many as in the previous year, results that were better than expected despite global supply challenges.  The US electric carmaker delivered more than 936,000 cars of all models in 2021, an increase of 87 percent over the previous year, the company said in a statement.
CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3 Recalled Because Trunk Can Cause Backup Camera to Fail

Tesla has recalled all 356,309 Model 3 cars from model years 2017 to 2020 because the backup camera might stop working. It has also recalled nearly 120,000 2014–2021 Model S cars because the front trunk might come loose. Tesla service centers will fix both issues free of charge, and...
MotorBiscuit

Glitchy Tesla Software Leads to Recall of Almost Half a Million Tesla Model 3 and Model S EVs

Every Tesla Model 3 in existence is affected by the recall. Every single Tesla Model 3 has been recalled. 119,009 Tesla Model S EVs have been recalled for the same. The reason? Faulty front trunks and glitchy rearview cameras. Tesla’s recall has reached 475,000 of the luxury EVs. In the past, issues like these have been remedied with a simple over-the-air update. But that may not be the case for these recalls.
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model Y slide right down a snowy hill: 'It's bad'

This Tesla Model Y user had a frightening experience when driving in the snow - particularly downhill, on 19" wheels with all-season tyres. We also assume it's an all-wheel drive car. As we can see, initially, driving in the snow was easy. The trouble began on the steep downhill. "Tesla...
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Pops After Record Deliveries

The new year has brought good tidings for Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) investors. The electric car maker's shares popped by 10% to $1,163.63 on the morning of Jan. 3 after it reported an 87% surge in annual vehicle deliveries to 936,000 from the previous year. The company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the last quarter of 2021, up from 180,667 during the same time period a year earlier. Those figures handily beat analyst estimates of 267,000 for the current quarter and 897,000 for all of 2021.
insideevs.com

4 Million People Will Drive Teslas By The End Of 2022

According to our data, Tesla has delivered by the end of 2021 more than 2,335,000 all-electric cars, which is by way more than anyone else. This number includes more than half a million Model S/Model X and more than 1.8 million Model 3/Model Y. Unfortunately, the company does not break sales between individual models.
automotive-fleet.com

Lightning eMotors Releases New Chassis for Fleet EVs

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, is making available the Lightning eChassis, an all-new rolling chassis purpose-built for commercial EV applications, the company announced in a Jan. 4 news release. The Lightning eChassis, developed with Metalsa, may be used for class...
