A driver was caught distracted behind the wheel nine times in the last four years, an investigation has found.The unidentified person was one of 932 British drivers convicted of the offence more than once in the same time period, according to Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) figures obtained by the PA news agency.Some 27 drivers were caught between three and five times, 904 were caught twice and 90,057 were caught once, in statistics that have been described as “alarming” by road safety campaigners.Drivers caught distracted at the wheel are given a CU80 driving offence - when a motorist uses...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO