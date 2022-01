Your COVID-19 vaccination status may be part of a future job application. 13 WHAM quotes Hannah Morgan with careersherpa.net as saying 33% of hiring managers said they would reject a resume that did not include vaccination status. The Biden administration has mandated that all workers in companies employing a hundred or more people be vaccinated. It is set to take effect January 10th, but the mandate has been struck down in some parts of the country and the US Supreme Court is expected to hear a challenge to the policy later this month.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO