One pleasant surprise in a season with more disappointments than most Boston Celtics fans would care to dwell on is the growth of forward Grant Williams as a shooter. By now, the near-legendary status of his entry into the NBA in that capacity has been eclipsed by the steady reliability of the Tennessee product as a power forward on a team without any clearly-defined candidates for such a role. Veteran big man Al Horford may prefer to play it, but Boston has been at its best this season with the Florida product at the 5 — and more importantly when Williams is bombing open looks while sharing floor time with the starters.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO