Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie’s Statement on the December 2021 Revised Revenue Estimates

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. Winter Storm Watch In Effect Overnight Through Tomorrow Afternoon. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team, starting at midnight, Monday, January 3, 2022, with a full deployment of more than 100 snowplows. The District Snow Team will begin treating roads with salt at midnight. Currently, there is a high level of variability in the National Weather Service’s forecast; while the forecast is expected to be updated later this evening, Washington, DC could receive anything from very little accumulation to eight inches of snow. Currently, the forecast calls for accumulations of three to five inches with the heaviest band from 4:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. The air temperature and road temperature are forecast to be 32F-34F.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO