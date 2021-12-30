ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Press Release: Councilmember McDuffie's Statement on the December 2021 Revised Revenue Estimates

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 3 days ago

News Release — Ward 5 DC Council member Kenyan McDuffie. For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 30, 2021. Washington, D.C. — Today, Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie, Chair Pro Tempore of the Council and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development, released the following...

thedcline.org

The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Deploys District Snow Team

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. Winter Storm Watch In Effect Overnight Through Tomorrow Afternoon. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team, starting at midnight, Monday, January 3, 2022, with a full deployment of more than 100 snowplows. The District Snow Team will begin treating roads with salt at midnight. Currently, there is a high level of variability in the National Weather Service's forecast; while the forecast is expected to be updated later this evening, Washington, DC could receive anything from very little accumulation to eight inches of snow. Currently, the forecast calls for accumulations of three to five inches with the heaviest band from 4:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. The air temperature and road temperature are forecast to be 32F-34F.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: DC Residents Reminded of New Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, DC residents are reminded of several new laws going into effect on January 1, 2022. In accordance with the Fair Shot Minimum Wage Amendment of 2016, the living wage in the District of Columbia will increase to $15.50 on January 1, 2022. On July 1, 2022, the District's minimum wage will increase to $16.10, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $5.35 on July 1, 2022. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie DC's minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces that All DC Public Schools Students and Staff Will Need to Provide Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test to Return to School on January 5

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. Student Tests Must Be Administered on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced that, in order to support a safe reopening of schools, DCPS will require all students and staff to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before returning to school on Wednesday, January 5. DCPS families must upload their child's negative test results to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Children at risk: City's child fatality reviews don't prevent future deaths as intended

Part 3 of an investigative series by The DC Line supported by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Gabriel Eason's name appeared in broadcast media and newspapers for a few weeks following his death in April 2020 and once again after the November arrests of his mother, Ta'Jeanna Eason, and her boyfriend, Antonio Dale Turner, for homicide. The 2-year-old, who was beaten and tortured in the final months of his life, subsequently fell into a hole deeper than any grave. His story and that of his two brothers — also punched and pounded with adult fists — quickly faded from the public's consciousness. Say their names and puzzled looks appear on more than a few faces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Eboni-Rose Thompson: Follow — and use — the science in deciding if and when to shift schools to virtual learning

We don't need to just follow the science. We need to actually use it to make reasoned and transparent policy decisions. The Bowser administration's Dec. 29 coronavirus situational update included the announcement of expanded testing and updated safety protocols for DC Public Schools. In the update, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee stated:
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a transition of executive leadership in her Administration. Anita Cozart – Interim Director, Office of Planning (OP) Interim Director Anita Cozart has a history of public sector work primarily focused on Washington D.C., bringing over a decade of experience utilizing...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Start of 2022 Christmas Tree and Holiday Greenery Collection

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Public Works. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser, led by the Department of Public Works (DPW), announced that Christmas trees and holiday greenery will be collected from homes that receive DPW curbside between January 3 and February 28, 2022. Trees and greenery can be left at the normal point of collection for trash and recycling or at the curbside. Items collected during this period will be composted; in the spring, the mulch will be provided to residents at no cost.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mendelson Bills Seek to Stabilize DC School Budgets

WASHINGTON, DC – DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson released the following statement on his introduction of two bills to promote stability in DC Public Schools. "I have introduced two bills aimed at changing the way we budget for schools," Mendelson said. "The primary purpose of these bills is to promote stability in our local schools."
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Still Broken: DC's Child Welfare System

Over the summer, the DC government announced it had reached a settlement in the 32-year class-action lawsuit that sought extensive reform of the city's child welfare system — a case initially known as LaShawn A. v. Marion Barry Jr. With the end of court oversight, the quintessential question is whether DC's system can now ensure the safety, protection and well-being of the District's most vulnerable children. The DC Line conducted a six-month investigation, funded by SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism, in pursuit of the answer to that question.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau Introduces Bill to Standardize Raised Crosswalks in DC

News Release — Ward 1 DC Council member Brianne Nadeau. WASHINGTON, DC  To directly address an unabated crisis of pedestrian fatalities, especially among children, Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau has introduced the Walk Without Worry Amendment Act of 2021 to standardize the design and installation raised crosswalks and intersections in the District of Columbia. Councilmember Nadeau is joined by Councilmembers Janeese Lewis George, Mary Cheh, Elissa Silverman, Christina Henderson, Brooke Pinto, Charles Allen, Robert White, and Kenyan McDuffie. This includes all five members of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Janeese Lewis George Introduces Legislation to Make Sweeping Traffic Safety Improvements Around D.C. Schools

WASHINGTON, DC – Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, joined by eleven other Councilmembers, introduced sweeping legislation to improve traffic safety at every District school by installing extensive traffic safety infrastructure, expanding school zones, stepping up enforcement, and injecting accountability and equity in DC government's plans to improve road safety near schools.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Designate D.C. Neighborhoods in Need of Investment as Empowerment Zones

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today reintroduced a bill that would add the District of Columbia to the national empowerment zone program to provide federal tax incentives for businesses to locate and invest in low-income areas in the District. This bill effectively would restore many of the federal tax incentives for investment in low-income D.C. neighborhoods that a Norton bill created in 1997, but that Congress let expire in 2011. Norton's previous tax incentives bill produced significant investment in the District. Today's bill is particularly focused on Wards 5, 7 and 8, where the need is greatest. Norton said that since Congress continues to extend the national empowerment zone program, D.C. neighborhoods that need the incentives should be able to participate in it.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and U.S. Department of Treasury Announce DC REACh Initiative to Give More Washingtonians a Fair Shot by Improving Access to Credit and Capital

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. Washington, DC Becomes the Second Location in the U.S. to Launch the Financial Inclusion Initiative. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, on the first day of #FairShot Week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Jessica Sutter: Recommendations for revised STAR Framework miss the mark in measuring true performance

For more than two years, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) has been discussing changes to the School Transparency and Reporting (STAR) Framework, which serves as the state accountability system for all DC schools. Across two different iterations of the board, members have agreed that the current system presents serious issues in terms of how schools are assessed on their annual performance.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Announces OAG Wins in Five Lawsuits that Stand Up for Mistreated District Tenants & Advocate for Affordable, Safe Housing

News Release — DC Office of the Attorney General. OAG Lawsuits Have Returned More Than $1.95 Million to Tenants During the Pandemic, Dissolved a Local Slumlord's Company & Set Anti-Discrimination Precedent. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today announced that the Office of the Attorney General...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Chooses New Design for Connecticut Avenue NW, Repurposing Reversible Rush-Hour Lanes with New Protected Bike Lanes

Permanent Removal of the Reversible Lane System Increases Roadway Safety for Pedestrians and Advances District's Sustainability Goals. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the selection of a preferred redesign concept for Connecticut Avenue NW that removes the reversible rush hour lanes and adds one-way, protected bicycle lanes on the east and west sides of the roadway.
WASHINGTON, DC
