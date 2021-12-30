Press Release: Statement on December 2021 Revenue Estimates

The Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) met December 13 to give us its latest estimate of what state revenues we can expect over the rest of the current fiscal year, and the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022. These are the numbers the Governor will use to put together her budget recommendations in January. The Legislature must use the lower of the December estimates or the March estimates in passing the 2022 budget. Though the Governor’s recommendations will be changed some, they do provide the starting point for the final budget that we pass. As you probably remember, I serve on the Appropriations Committee and chair one of the budget subcommittees, so I will have some influence in the final budget that we pass.

