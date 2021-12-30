ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Celebrity Manager, Whose Clients Included Kardashians, Found Dead in Car; Boyfriend Arrested

By Jonathan Lloyd
NBC Miami
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49-year-old boyfriend of a celebrity business manager found dead last week inside her car has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Wednesday. Investigators said Jason Barker allegedly killed 55-year-old Angela Kukawski inside the couple’s Sherman Oaks, California, home, then placed...

Angela Kukawski, a business manager who worked with members of the Kardashian family, was found dead inside her car on December 23, according to a statement today from the Los Angeles Police Department. Kukawski, who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, was 55. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. The Office of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has filed murder charges against Barker, said the LAPD statement. He remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail, according to inmate records. On December 23, 2021, Los Angeles Police Department officers and Simi Valley Police Department personnel arrived at the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley to conduct a follow-up on a missing person’s investigation. Kukawski was discovered there, deceased inside her vehicle. She had been reported missing the day before. Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside the Sherman Oaks residence they shared, placed her inside her vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. City News Service contributed to this report.
