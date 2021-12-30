ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Dan Berger On Wine: The Great Zincline

By DAN BERGER
Napa Valley Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI used to like Zinfandel. He was an engaging, humorous fellow who often regaled us with silly jokes, had razor retorts for hecklers who disliked his brand of humor, and usually was the life of the party. Then arrogance set in. He began to believe his press clippings, imagining...

napavalleyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Valley Cheese & Wine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Holiday celebrations call for Champagne, but people often associate Champagne with dollar signs!. Diana Brier from Valley Cheese & Wine joins us live to talk about how to get this year’s bubbly no matter your budget.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wypr.org

Red wine gift ideas

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60. Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite. Buena Vista "Ch. Buena Vista" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley '18 *** $$. (One of the earliest Napa cabs, still ruling like a king)
PRICE, MD
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Pét-Nat

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits. Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
KATU.com

The Best Pacific Northwest Wines

The holidays are a busy time between all the gift wrapping, online shopping and dinner parties, so make sure you’re carving time out for yourself to toast to the season! Certified Sommelier and Martha Stewart wine writer Sarah Tracey joined us to break down the best Pacific Northwest wines for every holiday activity and feast you have coming up.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Beverages#Italian#California Beaujolais
utahstories.com

Frescobaldi Wines for the Holidays

If you’re in the market for tasty but affordable Italian wines to help celebrate the holidays, I suggest you check out Frescobaldi. I recently tasted three different wines from Frescobaldi and was impressed by the quality of these Tuscan wines. Frescobaldi brings one thousand years of family history to their winemaking efforts and has been making wine in Tuscany for over 700 years. More recently, I happened to watch an incredibly creative film called Nine Days, of which, coincidentally, Piero Frescobaldi of the Frescobaldi family was an Executive Producer. It’s an amazing work of art, and one that was filmed mostly right here: in and around Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Coast News

Taste of Wine’s Top 10 wines of 2021

A parade of wines for our annual “Top 10 Wines” list is positioned around my computer on Christmas eve. These wines have made the cut from hundreds of other wines with reams of paper scribbles from online and in-person wineries, wine shops, wine departments in supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.
DRINKS
Robb Report

Cap Your Holiday Meal With One of the World’s Great Dessert Wines

When it comes to the world’s great wines, there’s meticulous farming (leaf-by-leaf canopy management, cluster-by-cluster crop thinning…), and then there’s ridiculous farming—effort sensible only to obsessed vintners in pursuit of something approaching “the nectar of the gods.” Consider the gorgeous dessert wines of Hungary’s Tokaj region in the latter camp, and the achingly beautiful single-vineyard versions from Royal Tokaji Winery the bottles that are infusing new legend into a long, noble tradition. (Fun fact: Hungary’s signature Tokaji is the only wine mentioned in a national anthem—third verse, for the record.) It’s said that Louis XIV of France described the sweet wine...
DRINKS
Food52

Pasta With White Wine Sauce

This simple, bright, yet comforting sauce features a couple of perks, the best being you can finish the bottle of white wine you use as you’re enjoying your dinner. I like an easy-to-drink, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio, but you can also use Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay for the best results here. You just don’t want to use a wine that’s too sweet and cloying. It’ll be the type of wine where, after you take the first sip, you smack your lips together and think, Ahh, how crisp! Whatever wine you choose, the rest of the ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry or fridge. You can use this sauce for chicken, scallops, or shrimp, but we like it with pasta since cooking pasta leaves you with one magic ingredient: that starchy pasta liquid that’s the key to many delicious sauces. Keep a measuring cup right next to the pot as you’re cooking so you don’t forget to scoop some out before draining. I for one have done it before and felt super-sad about myself afterward.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fortbendfocus.com

Great Value White, Rosé and Red Wines

There are great values in all price ranges. After tasting through over 200 wines in the last few months, the following are all highly recommended:. Winery powered by 100% sustainable wind energy at $22. Rodney Strong Chardonnay Sonoma. County Chalk Hill Vineyard 2018. Ripe peaches and pears at $25. Quinta...
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wine Finds: Joséphine Baker and Hugel Alsatian wines

Joséphine Baker, the late St. Louis-born entertainer, civil rights activist and French Resistance agent, recently became the first Black woman and American-born French citizen to receive France’s highest honor by being inducted into the Panthéon, the nation’s mausoleum of heroes. During worldwide celebrations of this recognition, the Hugel winemaking family of Alsace released a 1931 photo of Baker having lunch with family members and a note she wrote in their guest book saying she had two great loves: Paris and Hugel’s Alsatian wine. The following wines are two of Hugel’s high-scoring whites.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Napa Valley Register

Allen Balik, The Wine Exchange: Ups and downs for wine in 2021

The wine market represents an ever-shifting landscape, and challenges over the past two years certainly brought this into focus. A Dec. 22 Shanken News Daily (SND) online post states that, “2020 off-premise [retail sales not restaurants and bars] surge allowed the wine industry to increase its overall volumes for the 27th consecutive year, but this year the total market is projected to suffer its first decline since 1993, according to Impact Databank [a Shanken sister publication].”
NAPA, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Wine Resolutions for 2022

My hope is that the above title is more than just a catchy, if kitschy, one. This is one writer’s attempt to bring you some fun, adventure and joy to your world, by encouraging you to use your love of wine as a painter’s palette to splash on. Take this as guide to soul-lifting exercises using wine as a medium. These resolutions are also a playful way to learn about wine, whether you are a beginner or a wine geek. And can’t we all use a little more play in our lives right about now?
DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

'Dan the Miner'

Surrounded by faux rocks and under a large, sprawling tree, the bronze statue of Daniel O’Connell McCarthy stands seven feet tall, and the plaque indicates it is a memorial to the pioneer spirit of the many thousands who, like McCarthy, tried their luck in the 1949 Gold Rush. Originally...
ENTERTAINMENT
wspa.com

Types of Sparkling Wine

How about some bubbles for your new year celebration? Alexander Lopez is here with us this morning with some different types of sparkling wine.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

20 ‘Foreign’ Foods That Are Really American

American cooking is as diverse as America itself. Scores and scores of different nationalities, over recent centuries, have populated our country and enriched it with their cultures, languages, philosophies — and food. Pizza, tacos, and lasagna are now, to invoke a patriotic culinary cliché, as American as apple pie. Some foods that we might think […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy