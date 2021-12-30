ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Interesting facts about winter

By Metro Creative
blackfootvalleydispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter solstice marks the first day of winter. For people residing in the Northern Hemisphere, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, heralds the official arrival of winter (the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice is on Sunday, June 20). Though it's common to think of the winter solstice as an event that...

www.blackfootvalleydispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
National Audubon Society

10 Fun Facts about the House Finch

These common and adaptable birds provide a welcome pop of color at feeders from coast to coast. But they weren’t always so ubiquitous. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. House Finches are currently among the most...
ANIMALS
ktwb.com

FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

(Reuters) – Here are five facts about American biologist, naturalist and environmentalist E.O. Wilson, hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, who died on Sunday at age 92 :. * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it was cut by a...
SCIENCE
lakecountybloom.com

The Cold Facts About Frost: by Kathleen Scavone

Although it seems that frost arrives at a later date each year, a frosty, frozen Lake County morning is reason enough to celebrate with a cup of hot, steaming cocoa. Of course, if you are a vintner or gardener you will take measures to prevent frost before harvest, with special fans, plant coverings or other tender care to prevent the inevitable damage to delicate plant tissue, when temperatures fall low enough to freeze. Frost damage protection sometimes involves wrapping expensive trees while some areas deploy smoke as a method of cold-reduction. Surprisingly enough, some plants are sprayed with sprinklers in order to form an ‘igloo-effect’ as the water aids in releasing underlying heat to keep the plants from harmful freezing.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Climate crisis forcing polar bears from Alaska to Russia

Climate change is forcing polar bears to ditch Alaska for Russia, according to American scientists.The animals are seeking out new homes and hunting grounds because of melting sea ice, reports the Telegraph.The number of bears in the Southern Beaufort Sea – an outlying sea of the Arctic Ocean situated north of Canada and Alaska – dropped from 1,500 to 900 between 2000 and 2010 according to the Alaska Science Center of the US Geological Survey.Meanwhile Russia’s Wrangel Island in the neighbouring Chukchi sea – where food is abundant – has seen a record 747 bears in 2020, up from 589...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
ASTRONOMY
The Baltimore Sun

2022 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

This year is poised to be a big one for space exploration. By midyear, the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope will likely be fully operational, allowing astronomers to peer deeper in space than ever before to capture early galaxies and distant planets. But there is plenty to be seen without the help of a $10 billion telescope positioned a million miles from Earth. From Maryland, ...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Solstice#Winter Storms#Weather#Winter Olympics#Russia#Smithsonian#Romans#Big Diomede
kslnewsradio.com

Utah snowpack above average so far this winter

The water available in Utah’s snowpack this winter is above the 20-year average in most areas of the state. Snowpack exceeds median for this time in the winter. Data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service shows the snow water equivalent in the current snowpack ranges from 99% of the yearly average in the Ogden-Weber drainage to 180% in southwestern Utah.
UTAH STATE
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Trips Worth the Wait: Where to Go in 2022

One thing is more certain than ever; when we do travel, we want it to count. From swimming with migrating Mobula rays in Mexico to hiking on a new trail in the "happiest country in the world," these trips will make up for lost time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Science
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy