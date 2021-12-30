Interesting facts about winter

Although it seems that frost arrives at a later date each year, a frosty, frozen Lake County morning is reason enough to celebrate with a cup of hot, steaming cocoa. Of course, if you are a vintner or gardener you will take measures to prevent frost before harvest, with special fans, plant coverings or other tender care to prevent the inevitable damage to delicate plant tissue, when temperatures fall low enough to freeze. Frost damage protection sometimes involves wrapping expensive trees while some areas deploy smoke as a method of cold-reduction. Surprisingly enough, some plants are sprayed with sprinklers in order to form an ‘igloo-effect’ as the water aids in releasing underlying heat to keep the plants from harmful freezing.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO