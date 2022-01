Poppies International has announced a recall on a variety of its Delizza Cream Puffs because they may contain small metal fragments. The North Carolina-based company discovered the problem during production. The sweets have been sold at stores including Costco, Safeway, ShopRite, and PriceRite locations. Fortunately, despite the alarming nature of the recall, the company says no injuries or issues have been reported in connection with the cream puffs.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO