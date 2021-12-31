ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Beal scores 29 in return, Wizards beat Cavaliers 110-93

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ytx9c_0dZZS5NA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNPdQ_0dZZS5NA00

Bradley Beal had 29 points and 10 assists in his first game back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols as the Washington Wizards beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-93 on Thursday night.

Beal, in his first game action in 12 days, shot 13 of 23 from the floor in 34 minutes, then confirmed postgame that he had joined the heavy majority of NBA players in receiving his first virus vaccine.

“For me, it's selfishly I'm more concerned about my father and my family,” Beal said. “The last thing I want to do is see him in the hospital on the table. So if that helps, then I'll do it. But I still have a lot of questions and concerns about it.”

Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Washington, which shot 45 of 90 from the floor (50%) and committed only eight turnovers. The Wizards (18-17) seized the lead for good midway through the second quarter and avoided falling below .500 for the first time this season.

Deni Avdija scored 13 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made four 3-pointers for 12 points in his return from a virus-related absence.

“It was good to be back around the guys and be able to see that they know what we can bring and they know how the energy changes when we're around,” Beal said. “It was a good feeling to have, and it was definitely a good win.”

Kevin Love had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland in its first game since losing point guard Ricky Rubio for the season with a torn left ACL. Evan Mobley added 21 points as Cleveland lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 5-6.

“We’ve just got to figure it out,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of managing the loss of Rubio and several short-term virus absences. “We’ve got to put our guys in position to be successful.”

Beal made nine of 13 shots before halftime, and his dunk off a feed from Corey Kispert gave Washington its largest lead of the half, 58-51, at the break.

“He’s kind of been in these situations before,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of Beal. ”He's 10 years in the NBA, I think he kind of knows how to keep his body right, keep himself ready. It's just the sign of a professional."

Washington pieced together a 16-2 run that stretched into the third quarter.

Caldwell-Pope opened the third with a 3, Beal followed with a tough leaner, Brad Wanamaker converted a three-point play and Kuzma dunked in transition as Washington raced to a 68-52 advantage.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: F Lamar Stevens and G/F Dylan Windler returned after a 12-day layoff spent in the league's health and safety protocols. … In Rubio’s absence, rookie G Kevin Pangos made his first career start. … The Cavs had their streak of consecutive 100-point offensive performances snapped at 17 games.

Wizards: C Daniel Gafford had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... G Spencer Dinwiddie was placed into health and safety protocols before the game. … Beal picked up a technical with 8:35 to play in the third quarter. …Wanamaker made his third career NBA start and first with Washington after signing a 10-day contract via the NBA hardship exception on Thursday. … C Jamie Echenique also signed a 10-day contract via hardship exception.

NO MORE FITZ MAGIC

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, aka “Ms. Fitz,” the Washington teacher whose half-court shot earned her third graders hot chocolate and became a viral video hit, made a halftime appearance.

With a team-store discount for the crowd on the line, this time the former Rutgers guard came up empty in three attempts from the center circle.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Key Points: Wizards Demolish Cavaliers on Bradley Beal Bobblehead Night

Bradley Beal returned from a three-game absence to lead the Wizards to a 110-93 blowout victory over the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists (both game-highs). “It was good to be back around the guys and be able to see that they know what we can bring...
NBA
sunny95.com

Wizards 110, Cavs 93

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 29 points and 10 assists in his return from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leading the Washington Wizards to a 110-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Beal, in his first game action in 12 days, shot 13 of 23 from the floor...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Brad Wanamaker
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Lamar Stevens
Person
Kevin Pangos
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Wizards#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Acl
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine coins DeMar DeRozan’s game-winner the 'New Year's Eve Heave'

DeRozan’s amazing game-winner puts the perfect cap on what has been a picturesque 2021 for him in Chicago. He is having maybe the best all-around season of his career, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 36.5 percent from distance. DeRozan has also led the Bulls to a 23-10 record, which is now tied for the best in the East.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy