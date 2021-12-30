ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Timeline for AMD's $35 Billion Xilinx Acquisition Slips to Q1 2022

By Paul Alcorn
Toms Hardware
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMD's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, which is a few months after AMD and Xilinix's originally proposed closing of the deal before the end of 2021. AMD has cleared regulatory hurdles in all relevant agencies except China's SAMR....

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Xilinx Shares Are Rising

Shares of chip and semiconductor stocks, including Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX), are trading higher. A weekend report from the Semiconductor Industry Association showed November sales of $51.7B. Additionally, a report from Euler Hermes showed expected semi sales growth of 9% for 2022. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector...
STOCKS
Digital Trends

How to watch AMD’s CES 2022 keynote and what to expect

AMD and its two fierce silicon rivals, Intel and Nvidia, have announced the schedule for their CES 2022 keynotes. All three companies are slated to announce their silicon strategy on January 4, mere hours apart from one another. AMD announced that its CES 2022 Product Premiere press conference is slated to occur at 7 a.m. PT.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samr#Chinese#Sk#Silicon Valley#Xilinx Inc
Investor's Business Daily

AMD Purchase Of Xilinx Delayed By Chinese Regulators

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) still expects to complete its acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) but regulatory reviews have taken longer than expected. AMD stock dipped Friday. Santa Clara, Calif.-based AMD announced its planned purchase of San Jose, Calif.-based Xilinx in October 2020. At the time, the all-stock deal was worth...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
China
siliconangle.com

AMD says acquisition of Xilinx will now close in first quarter of 2022

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said today its proposed $35 billion all-stock deal to acquire its industry peer Xilinx Inc. is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, having missed its target of the end of this year. “We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals...
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

AMD’s $35 Billion Buy Delayed At Final Second – Firm Stays Optimistic

Chip designer Superior Micro Gadgets, Inc’s (AMD) bid to accumulate Xilinx, Inc is on its method to safe regulatory approval by the top of the primary quarter of subsequent 12 months in response to a press release from each corporations. AMD introduced its intent to accumulate Xilinx final 12 months for a $35 billion price ticket, and all through the course of this 12 months, each events have been optimistic about it not dealing with any hurdles for approval. Nevertheless, the assertion confirms earlier rumors that approval is unlikely earlier than the top of this 12 months, which each corporations had anticipated and outlined to buyers on the time of the deal’s announcement in October 2020.
TECHNOLOGY
Fudzilla

AMD’s Xilinx deal delayed due to China

AMD's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, which is a few months after AMD and Xilinx's originally proposed closing of the deal before the end of 2021. AMD has cleared regulatory hurdles everywhere but China. News filtered out earlier this...
TECHNOLOGY
Hot Hardware

AMD's $35B Bid For FPGA Juggernaut Xilinx Hits A Small Regulatory Speed Bump

AMD has given its investors a heads up that its planned acquisition of Xilinx, a powerhouse in field-programmable gate array (FPGA) semiconductors, will not be complete by the end of this year as originally anticipated. Apparently it is taking a bit longer to satisfy regulatory concerns, though AMD says it is making "good progress" on those talks and expects to finalize the deal in the first quarter of next year.
BUSINESS
investing.com

AMD and Xilinx Merger Still on, Close Postponed to Q1 2022

Investing.com - AMD and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced that the former's acquisition of the latter will now close in Q1 of 2022. “We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction," the press release stated. "While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals.”
MARKETS
Reuters

AMD's $35 bln deal for Xilinx now expected to close in 2022

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chip company Advanced Micro Devices Inc's (AMD.O) $35 billion all-stock deal for peer Xilinx (XLNX.O) is now expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, delayed from a previous target of end-2021, the companies said on Thursday. "While we had previously expected that we would...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

AMD's Athlon CPUs Finally Get Some Zen 2 Love

One of AMD's yet unreleased Athlon Gold 4000G series (Renoir) APUs, the Athlon Gold Pro 4150GE, has appeared at online retailer AliExpress. As Komachi_Ensaka tweeted, the new chip is available for $118.29 -- discounted from $168.99. Unfortunately, the listing shows only one CPU remains in stock, so it wouldn't be surprising to see this listing disappear once someone picks it up.
COMPUTERS
MarketWatch

AMD pushes back timeline for closing of Xilinx merger

With just one day to go in the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. admitted Thursday that its acquisition of fellow semiconductor company Xilinx Inc. would not close by the end of 2021, but did say it expects the deal to be sealed early in the new year. In a joint, uncredited statement provided to media, the companies said after the market closed Thursday, "We continue making good progress on the required regulatory approvals to close our transaction. While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. Our conversations with regulators continue to progress productively, and we expect to secure all required approvals." AMD agreed to acquire Xilinx in October 2020 for $35 billion in stock, a total that has increased along with the stock prices of both companies during a semiconductor shortage. AMD shares gained about 0.8% in after-hours trading following the news, while Xilinx shares fell about 1%.
BUSINESS
pcinvasion.com

AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution will soon be supported in over 70 titles

AMD is planning for FidelityFX Super Resolution to be supported in over 70 titles. This was announced in a post from AMD’s own community forum celebrating the milestone. It’s certainly an impressive number of titles considering FidelityFX Super Resolution only came out six months ago. This is also great news for anyone who owns an AMD graphics card or for those who hope to get one soon.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

AMD’s new resolution scaling tech is said to work with every game

AMD is said to be working on new resolution scaling technology that would be compatible with nearly all video games. According to VideoCardz’s sources, the semiconductor giant is currently working on Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), which builds on the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology AMD released earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
US News and World Report

AMD Amends GlobalFoundries Deal, Will Buy $2.1 Billion Worth of Wafers

(Reuters) -Chip firm Advanced Micro Devices will acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries from 2022 through 2025 in an amended agreement, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy