On Dec. 29, 2021, The Cdc Announced That 13 People Infected With The Outbreak Strain Of E. Coli O157:H7 Have Been Reported From Six States. Illnesses Started On Dates Ranging From Nov. 27, 2021, To Dec. 9, 2021. Sick People Range In Age From 4 To 79 Years, With A Median Age Of 54, And 92 Percent Are Female. Of 12 People With Information Available, Four Have Been Hospitalized And One Person Developed A Type Of Kidney Failure Called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (Hus). No Deaths Have Been Reported.

AGRICULTURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO