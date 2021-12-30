Make it a wonderful life in 2022

Based on a lecture by professor emeritus at Fordham University, Brian Rose, under the aegis of Smithsonian Associates. Festive Christmas movies are an annual staple, their popularity growing since the first screen appearance of Santa Claus in 1898. Three years later, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol appeared as Scrooge-Or Marley’s Ghost a silent, black and white film. In 1905, there was a big screen version of The Night Before Christmas. Years later, Die-Hard, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas joined a roster of what had been sentimental favorites. Television made the genre enormously popular and lucrative. Hallmark Channel runs hundreds of Christmas films starting just after Thanksgiving.
