Make it a wonderful life in 2022

By Flatirons Community Church
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 4 days ago

George Bailey was very ambitious and had dreams of becoming rich and traveling the world. He said, “I’m shakin’ the dust of this crummy little town off my feet and I’m gonna see the world: Italy, Greece, the Parthenon the Colosseum. Then I’m comin’ back here to go to college and...

Seventy-Five Years Later, How Wonderful is It’s a Wonderful Life? by Dante A. Ciampaglia

Art that endures is art that evolves, that speaks to us across time and experience, that fully reveals itself only when we mature into its sensibilities. As Anthony Lane wrote in 2012, “The Portrait of a Lady that I read in my late teens bears the scantest relation to The Portrait of a Lady that I read today.” A book that was at first “a serene, rather aristocratic affair” became, in his middle age, “funnier, still sharp with the Jane Austen-like tartness of its predecessor, Washington Square, but it’s more than that. It’s a horror story.”
The Real Message of Holiday Favorite It's a Wonderful Life Is Deficits Are Good for Capitalism

The question we must ask on the 75th anniversary of the American holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life is: Why did the FBI see it, between 1946 and 1956, as "Communist propaganda?" The answer will not be found in its own period but that which followed, what some historians call the Golden Age of American Capitalism, 1947 to 1971. The FBI of the mid-1940s, which was led by J. Edgar Hoover, understandably confused the film's Keynesianism with communism because both were responses to class struggles that became acute after another stable period of capitalist accumulation (1850 to 1873) ended with the Long Depression.
Studio Tenn cancels remaining 'It's A Wonderful Life' shows

Studio Tenn announced on Wednesday it has canceled the remainder of its performances of “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the theatre company. Ticketmaster is issuing refunds for tickets, according to Studio Tenn. “In an abundance of caution,...
The Bizarre Reason ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Became a Christmas Classic

Few films are as widely seen, or as widely beloved, as Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life. In addition to its status as the consensus pick for the greatest Christmas film in history, it’s also been inducted into the National Film Registry, and was called the third-greatest fantasy film ever by the American Film Institute. Moments, images, and lines of dialogue from It’s a Wonderful Life have become a part of the fabric of American culture. For young people, it might seem like it always have been.
America’s Favorite Holiday Movie: The Story of It’s a Wonderful Life

Based on a lecture by professor emeritus at Fordham University, Brian Rose, under the aegis of Smithsonian Associates. Festive Christmas movies are an annual staple, their popularity growing since the first screen appearance of Santa Claus in 1898. Three years later, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol appeared as Scrooge-Or Marley’s Ghost a silent, black and white film. In 1905, there was a big screen version of The Night Before Christmas. Years later, Die-Hard, Home Alone, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas joined a roster of what had been sentimental favorites. Television made the genre enormously popular and lucrative. Hallmark Channel runs hundreds of Christmas films starting just after Thanksgiving.
'It’s A Wonderful Life': Jimmy Steward’s influence

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is a 1946 holiday film that over the decades has become a beloved classic. The story focuses on George Bailey, a man disillusioned with life. After years of delaying his dreams and ambitious for the sake of others, George is left saddened by his circumstances, resentful of others’ success and frustrated at the failure he perceives himself to be. All of these feelings culminate with George contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Clarence, a guardian angel, is sent from heaven to save George. Over the course of the film, George is reminded of the love and support of his family and shown the positive impact his kindness and compassion has had on the community. Clarence succeeds in convincing George life is worth living and the movie ends happily.
Hesse: It is a wonderful life, and Mary Bailey is the true hero

Hark! I bring you glad tidings, and also the only correct interpretation of the granddaddy of all Christmas classics, which every American must, by law, catch a snippet of each holiday season. Are you ready?. Mary Bailey is the true hero of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. This is...
Churchill: Another COVID Christmas? Oh, what a wonderful life

COLONIE — This morning, I got an early Christmas present: A COVID-19 booster shot. Whoopee. The timing is not great. I have columns to write ahead of the holiday, presents to buy, stockings to stuff. Given how my springtime COVID-19 vaccine knocked me sideways for a day, it would have been very easy to delay the booster for a week or two, or to not get it at all.
Is 'It's A Wonderful Life' Available to Stream on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

It's A Wonderful Life is available in many formats, so you can catch the 1946 classic in different ways during the holiday season. It will air one more time on NBC this year, on Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The film is also still available to stream at any time for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment has also released another new edition of the film on home video to mark the film's 75th anniversary. It is not available to stream on Netflix.
How to Stream ‘Elf,’ ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ & More Holiday Staples on TV

The holidays can be a hectic time and despite doing our best to find free time, it can be tough to catch your favorite holiday staples on TV live. A good alternative is streaming, and plenty of Christmastime flicks are readily available through some of today’s most popular platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. Below, we’re breaking down where you can find your holiday favorites this year on streaming and On Demand.
