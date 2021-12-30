ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Omicron Severity, Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict, Putin Calls Biden

By Public Editor
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant is behind the new record for daily infections in the United States, but there...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eli Lake: Putin is only pretending to be crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Covid#Public Safety#Omicron Severity#Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict#British#Russian
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See ya, Devin Nunes. We deserve a representative who will actually meet with citizens

Wanted: A new member of Congress to represent Tulare County, Clovis and much of Fresno in the House of Representatives. Pay: $174,000 a year. Must be willing to work long hours in Washington, D.C. Must campaign for re-election every two years. Knowledge of the 22nd Congressional District a must. That...
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. and Republican MSNBC commentator Michael Steele won’t run for governor

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican MSNBC commentator and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump. “It’s not something the family wants me to do ...
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
NBC News

Biden's approval number tops two things to know for the 2022 midterms

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday: We are now 309 days out from the 2022 midterms. ... U.S. Covid cases continue to skyrocket. ... President Biden talks at 1:30 p.m. ET about ways to lower meat prices. ... Donald Trump endorses more GOP candidates. ... And the late Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Unloads on Ivanka Trump for Self-Serving Jan. 6 Testimony

During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy