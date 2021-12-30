Omicron Severity, Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict, Putin Calls Biden

Wilmington, Delaware — President Joe Biden reiterated his statements that the U.S. and allies will act "decisively" if Russia further invades Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call Sunday, as Russia masses troops along the border between the nations. It's the second call on the subject within a...
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke on Thursday as Russia appeared close to invading Ukraine. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Biden urged Putin to ease tensions but said the US would respond if Russia invades.
Rep. Adam Schiff said it seems "very likely" that Russia will invade Ukraine, possibly prompting US sanctions. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine, saying the US will respond. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Democratic...
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
Wanted: A new member of Congress to represent Tulare County, Clovis and much of Fresno in the House of Representatives. Pay: $174,000 a year. Must be willing to work long hours in Washington, D.C. Must campaign for re-election every two years. Knowledge of the 22nd Congressional District a must. That...
Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican MSNBC commentator and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump. “It’s not something the family wants me to do ...
This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican who left the Democratic Party during the first Trump impeachment saga, told Fox News on Monday that his fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., should take a close look at all that his party is working to accomplish while they hold the majority in Washington.
House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as part of her civil tax fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, court filings made public Monday reveal. James' office "recently" filed subpoenas seeking testimony and documents from former President Donald Trump's children "in connection with...
In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday: We are now 309 days out from the 2022 midterms. ... U.S. Covid cases continue to skyrocket. ... President Biden talks at 1:30 p.m. ET about ways to lower meat prices. ... Donald Trump endorses more GOP candidates. ... And the late Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12.
During his first new Late Show monologue of 2022, Stephen Colbert pivoted from joking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter suspension to a longer chunk about the upcoming anniversary of the Capitol insurrection with the segue, “Speaking of insane people trying to destroy everything.”. “In lieu of flowers,...
Comments / 0