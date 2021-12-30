TSA finds knives in Darth Vader teddy bear at Philly airport | Today in Pa.
By Claudia Dimuro - pennlive.com (TNS)
Lancaster Farming
5 days ago
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in...
TSA officers at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday nabbed a New York woman who they say tried to bring two knives sewn into a stuffed animal onto a plane, authorities said.The Cortland, NY traveler told them the toy belongs to her son, TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Tuesday. "The st…
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Philadelphia International Airport stopped a Cortland woman and her young son from boarding a plane with two knives sewn into the middle of a stuffed Darth Vader Bear on Monday. Officers say the stuffed bear, which appeared to be...
Cortland woman caught at airport, hiding knives in her son's teddy bear. Cortland woman caught at airport, hiding knives in her son's teddy bear. What's next for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos resentencing. Colorado Springs businesses bounce back this holiday season. First responders making their on-duty Christmas merry and bright. Norad Tracks Santa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Transportation Security Administration officers detected two knives that were sewn into the middle of a child’s stuffed animal on Monday at Philadelphia International Airport. The stuffed animal, which was a black bear dressed up as Darth Vader from Star Wars, triggered an alarm as it entered the checkpoint x-ray machine.
According to a release, the x-ray image indicated something concealed inside the bear, which warranted further inspection.
TSA officials then removed the stitches from the rear of the bear and pulled out two knives that had been concealed inside the middle of the bear’s stuffing.
“This is a good example of why we cannot assume that something as innocent-looking as a child’s stuffed animal is not a risk to security,” Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release. “Someone intentionally attempted to conceal two knives inside this 9-year-old boy’s toy for whatever reason. It was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers.”
The stuffed animal belonged to a young boy who was traveling with his mother. She’s a resident of Cortland, New York, and is likely to face a federal civil penalty for the security violation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA — A North Carolina woman was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a handgun inside her coat pocket at a Philadelphia International Airport security checkpoint on Tuesday, Dec. 21. “It’s the busy holiday travel period and it’s no time to be toting a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WENY) -- A Cortland woman could face federal charges/penalties after TSA officers found knives hidden inside of a stuffed teddy bear on Monday. The TSA says the discovery was made at Philadelphia International Airport. The stuffed animal scanned with an X-ray at a security checkpoint when TSA officers noticed something unusual.
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officers with TSA at the Boise Airport say they recently found their 34th gun of the year. 25 rounds of ammo were found in a carry-on bag. A flashlight stun gun and throwing knives were found in another traveler’s bag. This year set a two-decade-old record for the number of firearms being found in carry-on luggage nationally over the first nine months of 2021.
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Is it tradition or superstition? Eating pork and sauerkraut is a New Year’s staple in many Pennsylvania homes, dating back to the arrival of the European immigrants here in the 1600s. Many of the first arrivals were Germans with Plain Sect heritage. They moved...
TSA said they found a .22 caliber handgun inside a purse, which was inside a duffle bag.
The man told officers he grabbed the purse while cleaning out the home of a deceased relative and didn’t know the gun was inside.
This is the eighth in a series of weekly stories that profile Pennsylvania wineries. When you open the website for Dalvino Wine Company in Snydertown, the first thing you’ll see is the slogan, “The grape didn’t fall far from the tree.”. That says plenty about the roots...
The growing adoption of mobile driver’s license (mDL) technologies across the U.S. is about to accelerate, attendees of a new workshop organized by Secure Technology Alliance in Houston, Texas heard. Held in conjunction with an American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and ISO-led regional mDL testing event, the...
Dec. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — While state and federal politicians were embroiled in fights over the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential election and the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, politics on the local level were mostly routine in the past year. Numerous municipal and school board...
This is the busiest time of year for airports and that’s certainly been true at Michigan airports. People are coming and going for all kinds of reasons, not just for the holidays. And that, according to TSA head in Michigan Steve Lorincz, leads to some strange things being confiscated. He spoke to Michigan News Network.
It seems like just yesterday that I was sending all of you greetings from the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board and staff, but here we are again in the midst of the holiday season. It is a time of reflection, wonderment and joy if you have “little ones” in your family....
A Southwest passenger says the airline is at fault after her dog wasn't able to breathe in his carrier and suffered a tragic death during a flight. The 3-year-old French bulldog, named Charlie, was a comfort pet and a paying passenger that had been flying in a dog carrier on a SW flight last month to Pennsylvania.
HONEY BROOK, Pa. — A group of central Pennsylvania beef farmers are beginning to raise beef directly for a regional supermarket chain. The arrangement with Karns Quality Foods is intended to drive sales of local meat and ensure the future of small farms, especially those fed up with dairy.
LITITZ, Pa. — Dean Brandt manufactures antique flooring and his customers are — more often than not — high-end builders and architects working on mega-homes where historic wood for flooring makes them truly distinctive. He sells to architects and contractors nationwide. Brandt owns Sylvan Brandt in Lititz,...
Comments / 0