TITLE: “A Dog for Christmas" Harry and Harvey were 7 years old when their mother, Sevilla, passed away after giving birth to her 14th child. Their dad Reuben married Mattie who made it clear she disliked the twins! Their dad agreed to letting the boys go live with Ephraim King and his wife Rachel who had only three children. How long would this be? How did the twins adapt to the change? They were displaced and innocent as they accepted their new life, new parents, and new surroundings.

