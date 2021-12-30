ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

By Kelcie Grega
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqGcZ_0dZZJVfg00

Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office:

The new city charter, a new city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city's first female mayor spent 2021 paving the mayoral role for not only herself but for future mayors to come.

Before 2021, Beaverton operated under what is called a "strong mayor" form of government. Under that system, the mayor not only sets the city's agenda but supervises staff as well.

In 2020, voters approved a new charter that would change this structure to a "council-manager" form of government, where voters elect the city council and mayor and the council and mayor are responsible for hiring and providing direction to a city manager.

After bringing in Kurt Wilson to serve as the city's interim city manager, Beaverton city leaders selected Jenny Haruyama to serve as the permanent city manager.

Haruyama, Wilson and Beaverton City Council worked together during the first half of 2021 to set the framework for the transition.

Beaty said bringing in a new city manager took a lot of administrative pressure off the mayor's office to focus more on policy and priority. Still, there wasn't exactly a guidebook for her to follow on how to reframe her position.

"I kind of got stuck in the gray zone a lot and it was a challenging place to be," she said.

But Beaty would later learn that the most important part of her job is the relationship the mayor has with other elected officials.

"There are no shortcuts to relationship building," she said. "And I had to spend a vast majority of my time working with school board members and our congresswoman and making sure that our city's priorities were met."

While Beaty's own New Year's resolution is to prioritize her personal relationship, she intends to move full speed ahead in helping facilitate the city's goals into 2022.

Learning to live with COVID-19

With the omicron variant bringing more infections — even among the vaccinated — into 2022, the forecast on when the COVID-19 pandemic will ever end has grown murkier.

Beaty had hoped that Beaverton, along with the rest of the world, would be much closer to pandemic "recovery" by now. These days, she's cautious about using that word at all in her vocabulary.

The main priority right now, she says, is better access to testing.

"We have to equip people to do the right thing," she said. "When you're stuck between, 'Should I stay at home for five days and miss my paycheck and not be able to pay my rent?' They need to know for certain that they have COVID for them to be able to stay at home … we have to be able to deliver our testing this year, or we're going to be kind of in this loop for quite some time."

In May, the city will get an additional $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act to help support economic recovery. Policies centered around childcare will also be a top priority as families return to work.

Preparing for future heatwaves, extreme weather

Last summer's triple-digit temperatures proved to be one of the deadliest recorded natural disasters in Oregon's history, and it was no different in Beaverton.

Citizens not having access to any "cooling" technology was one of the main factors that led to dozens of deaths in June.

There is nothing in Oregon state law requiring landlords to keep dwellings cool. There is also nothing preventing landlords from outright banning portable AC units from their properties.

The issue came up last August when property owners in Beaverton told tenants to remove their portable AC units while a state of emergency due to heat was still in effect. This prompted Beaty to step in and ask local landlords and property owners to ease up on AC restrictions.

Since then, Beaty and other city officials have been working with lawmakers in Salem to pass legislation that will provide tenants with better access to cooling.

Both Sen. Kayse Jama and Rep. Pam Marsh are working on two complementary bills meant to do just that. Jama's bill would tackle the barriers renters face in installing portable AC units in their homes.

Meanwhile, Marsh — an Ashland Democrat — is working on a bill through the Committee on Environment Natural and Resources that would give citizens better access to cooling infrastructure.

At a more local level, Beaty pulled together a mayor summit meeting earlier this year on what to do until legislation is passed.

"(Metro Council) is delivering something on making sure that buildings that are built through the Metro Housing Plan have air conditioning and we're working with community-based organizations to be able to get low to no-cost to air conditioning units for people ahead of the heatwave. And then of course with the state law would give people access to the right to cooling."

One of Beaty's most major disappointments was the council not taking more meaningful action on banning fireworks in the midst of the heatwave last summer. In a 3-3 conversation back in June (before Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg was added to the seven-member council) councilors decided to not enact a ban on fireworks.

"As long as I've been an elected official, I've had people asking us to really seriously consider banning them within the city," she said.

Integrating a permanent homeless shelter into the community

With council support and in collaboration with state Sen. Kate Lieber and Reps. Wlnsvey Campos and Sheri Schouten, Beaverton in 2020 secured $2.3 million in American Rescue Act funding with the purpose of establishing a permanent shelter.

After receiving this "once-in-a-generation" money, Beaverton city councilors say they not only want to fill the need for much-needed services, they also want to make sure the shelter is something that is "embraced by the community."

Now the council is under "immense pressure" to find a location," Beaty said.

"Once we pick a location, that's when the real work begins," she said. "We're going to have to go out to the community, talk about what it would look like in their neighborhood and really listen to community members and provide opportunities for feedback.

Following through on police reform

The Beaverton Human Rights Advisory Commission recommended a number of policy, training and transparency reforms for the Beaverton Police Department at the start of 2021. These recommendations include expanding funding for mental health services, avoiding the use of BPD's "escalated force model and creating a "citizen board or commission for police oversight."

Beaty has been a vocal advocate for police reform since before she became mayor, but the recommendations came in during a time of tremendous transition for the city.

"The way that the community voted for the charter, I no longer had the ability to direct staff to do anything. And so the council really is working through this ability to work together to direct staff as one unit," she said.

But now with Haruyama on board the city has already started a joint process with Beaverton School District to hire a consultant to look into policy around school resource officers.

Haruyama has also created a pathway to talk about implementing an oversight committee, Beaty said.

"This will allow us to properly audit the work of the police department with a detailed eye and handle issues that come forward to them," she said.

Lessons learned

While Beaty's first year as mayor didn't go exactly as she thought it would, "given the circumstances, Beaverton had an amazing year."

One of the most important lessons Beaty intends to carry into 2022 is communicating the importance of getting the vaccine.

"It's going to be key to getting out of this pandemic," she said.

The last 22 months of COVID-19 have brought in a lot of changes to not only the workplace but everyday life that will likely be here to stay forever.

"I don't want to lose those lessons around making sure that people's families have priority for us that we learn to do new things."

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Estacada News

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Who are the East County houseless?

Forum speakers will break down facts, take on common stereotypes when discussing local houseless residents. City Councilors from Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village are teaming up to help people better understand community members who are living without a home in East Multnomah County. The "Losing Your Place to Live" forum...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn-Wilsonville, Lake Oswego schools won't halt extracurriculars - for now

Lake Oswego will tweak athletic protocols for competitions, while WL-WV has no changes planned yet after new state guidance. Following new guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities and the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Oswego School District updated its safety protocols for ongoing athletic competitions. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District is not considering major changes to its operations — for now.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Beaverton, OR
Government
City
Ashland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Salem, OR
Portland Tribune

Schools opt for masks, testing over pause in extracurriculars

Portland schools tighten restrictions following a state advisory to halt school sports or bring back masks.A day after a state recommendation to either pause extracurricular activities in schools or double-down on safety measures like masking, testing and distancing, most Oregon school districts have opted for the latter. In a health advisory issued by the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority Monday, Jan. 3, the state agencies warned of "rapid transmission of COVID-19 that will prevent students from participating in in-person learning" unless schools temporarily halt school sports and other close-contact activities until at least Jan. 31. Absent...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon offers grants up to $200,000 to renovate downtowns

Building project applications from eligible organizations are due March 15. The State Historic Preservation Office is looking for help breathing new life into Oregon's downtowns. SHPO invites all organizations in Oregon Main Street Network communities to apply for revitalization grants to help buy, construct and fix buildings on approved main...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

PGE interns dig into Nadaka Park

Project Zero interns also shared values of conservation with East County community. With growing fears of climate change and its effects on the Pacific Northwest, Portland General Electric is attempting to face those challenges through its Project Zero internship that allows young adults to experiment with and learn about environment-specific careers.
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Metro Council#The City Council#Beaverton City Council
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County could get windfall for drug treatment

Officials may put money from a settlement with opioid manufacturers toward programs in Hillsboro and Beaverton. Washington County officials say money from a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors could help build a planned addiction treatment and recovery center. The national opioid litigation settlement is due to pay Oregon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Tigard voters likely to decide term limits

Ballot language expected to include what's meant by 'consecutive years' regarding council and mayor terms. More specifically, what does the term "consecutive years" served mean when it comes to a mayor or city council member?. That's exactly what the Tigard City Council is trying to determine as they move toward...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

City gets huge influx of ARPA cash

Budget committee allocates $2.65 million of the $5.3 million the city will see as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. When Congress passed President Joe Biden's $350 billion American Rescue Plan Act in May, it meant payments of $1,400 to individuals throughout the land, the extension of unemployment benefits, increases in tax credits, support for small businesses and more.
NEWBERG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police 'whistleblower' asks to withdraw resignation

Cindy Young Bolek says Hillsboro officials improperly denied her access to benefits and information while on leave.A longtime Hillsboro Police Department employee who recently accused top department officials of retaliating against her, after she raised concerns about police bias and potential mishandling of records, says she no longer wants to retire from her position. Cindy Young Bolek says department officials violated state equal pay laws when they placed her on what they described as non-disciplinary leave and denied her access to employment benefits and information months before her expected retirement date. In a Dec. 6 email, Young Bolek told Hillsboro...
Portland Tribune

Striking 'Sellwood Gateway' development at Bridge revealed

The properties on both sides of the entrance of the Sellwood Bridge at the east end may soon look different. Ever since the new Sellwood Bridge reopened in 2016, neighbors and commuters alike have wondered what would become of the properties at the eastern Sellwood Bridgehead "“ the space on either side of S.E. Tacoma Street between the landing of the Sellwood Bridge and 6th Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate. Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County chapter co-chair: We need health care for all

Karen Baker: Legislation could create publicly funded, privately delivered system. In this time of COVID-19, never has it been more important for us to have a universal, single-payer health care system in America. Vaccinated or not, people who have had COVID are experiencing huge health care bills and possibly long-term costly ramifications even when they recover.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Third former professor sues Pacific University

A lawsuit alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign. A fresh lawsuit against Pacific University alleges discrimination against a disabled former professor who says he was forced to resign by a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Rapheal "Joe" Hamilton was hired as an...
COLLEGES
Portland Tribune

Animal rescues devastated by pandemic

Lack of funds and overpopulation are just some problems organizations face, but there are ways to help. Shannon Shafer, founder of The Orphan Cat Rescue of Oregon, is lucky if she gets more than four hours of sleep at night. Shafer, like many small animal rescue owners, works full-time in...
DUNDEE, OR
Clackamas Review

Letter: Family thanks Clackamas County Dog Services

Bonnie Merchant: I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind county staff wereMy husband and I recently adopted a dog from Clackamas County Dog Services. I can't begin to tell you how helpful, thoughtful and kind the staff were. We now have a wonderful new dog. Thank you to Dog Services for saving this dog, Frankie, and helping him transition into our family. Bonnie Merchant is a resident of Beavercreek, an unincorporated area of Clackamas County near Oregon City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy