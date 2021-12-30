ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Parker Gillam wins Orlando International Amateur in a playoff

By Sean Melia
amateurgolf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParker Gillam of Danville, Calif. outlasted Wyatt Plattner and Noah Kumar in a three-way playoff to win the Orlando International Amateur after the three players finished tied at 12 under. Gillam held the lead after the first round when he fired a 65. However, that great opening round merely...

www.amateurgolf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, CA
Danville, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Bowls

ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the majority of bowl season wrapping up. Only a pair of bowl games remain, with one bowl contest left and the College Football Playoff national championship game remaining. How would ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#College Football#Wake Forest#All American
fastphillysports.com

THE SIMPLE EAGLES PLAYOFF FORMULA: WIN BOTH OR WIN ONE!

Eagles (8-7) Remaining games: at Washington Football Team, Cowboys. The Eagles are playing for a wild-card berth. Winning both games will guarantee it. Winning one will probably be enough. Losing both will very likely eliminate them.
NFL
amateurgolf.com

The AmateurGolf.com Players of the Year for 2021

After the pandemic-disrupted 2020 in which major tournaments were canceled en masse and college golf all but disappeared, 2021 was a welcome return to a full schedule of competition for amateur golfers. The 2021 AmateurGolf.com Players of the Year were awarded based on a point system earned through performance in...
GOLF
NWI.com

Chicago takes on Orlando, looks for 7th straight home win

Orlando Magic (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Orlando looking to continue its six-game home winning streak. The Bulls are 15-7 against conference opponents. Chicago scores 111.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching News

Ohio State won the Rose Bowl on Saturday night, coming from behind to defeat Utah in Pasadena, but the Buckeyes are losing a key assistant coach. According to reports, Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has accepted the same position at Memphis. Barnes was elevated to interim defensive coordinator...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Parkland Talk

Parkland 2007 Travel Soccer Team Wins Championship to Close Out 2021 in Orlando

The Parkland 2007 Red Team finished 2021 with a championship at the Disney Soccer Showcase in Orlando at the World Wide of Sports Complex. The boys went undefeated throughout their competition as they battled a pair of teams from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Ohio. Parkland 07 scored the opening goal in the final but then trailed 2-1. However, they managed to score a pair of second-half goals to win the championship against a talented team from Baltimore.
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade’s Kenyatta Jackson Jr., St. Thomas’ Dawson Alters end high-school careers at Under Armour All-America Game

Chaminade-Madonna defensive linema Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Dawson Alters had the opportunity to end their high-school careers on a high note. The two local standouts played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, getting the chance to face off against some of the nation’s top high-school players. “It was pretty cool,” ...
ORLANDO, FL
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Engstler's layup lifts No. 3 Louisville over No. 16 Ga Tech

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and hit a layup with three seconds remaining to lift No. 3 Louisville to its 12th straight victory, 50-48 over No. 16 Georgia Tech. In a matchup of the nation's top scoring defense in Georgia Tech and the nation's third-best in Louisville, the Yellow Jackets were trying to knock off a top-three team for the second time after beating UConn on Dec. 9
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy