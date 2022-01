LINCOLN — Kelly Hunter thought she was just meeting coach John Cook to do an end-of-the-year review of her second season as the Huskers’ volunteer assistant. During her drive to the Devaney Center, however, Cook called to ask if she had nice clothes. Her season review just became a job interview, and Hunter was going to be talking to Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

