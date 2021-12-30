ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Romero and Plata share 36-hole lead at the Patriot All-America

By Jim Young
amateurgolf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaleiya Romero maintained her share of first place at the Patriot All-America Invitational being held outside of Phoenix, but for the second day in a row, the Pepperdine standout has company atop the leaderboard. Valery Plata, last year's Big 10 Player of the Year from Michigan State, grabbed a...

