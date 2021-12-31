ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No. 3 Louisville shakes off lengthy break, routs BC 79-49

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DSePZ_0dZZGLhL00

Emily Engstler scored 14 points and No. 3 Louisville beat Boston College 79-49 on Thursday night.

Hailey Van Lith and Payton Verhulst each scored 12 points, and Olivia Cochran and Liz Dixon each added 10 for Louisville (11-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Taylor Soule scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half for Boston College (8-4, 0-2).

Both teams entered coming off long breaks and it showed early.

Playing for the first time in 11 days, Louisville missed 12 of 15 shots in the first quarter, including eight straight during a five-minute stretch. The Cardinals led 12-11 after a quarter as the Eagles, coming off a nine-day break, committed eight turnovers in the period.

Louisville coach Jeff Walz said the first-quarter lull was more good shots not falling. That changed in the second quarter. At one point, the Cardinals made 6 of 7 shots midway through the quarter to turn a 14-13 lead to a 30-20 advantage after Van Lith hit a 3-pointer with 3:02 left in the half.

“It just happens, but what I liked was we continued to defend,” he said of the early struggles.

The Cardinals were never challenged from that point and pulled away in the second half. None of the starters played in the fourth quarter.

Verhulst, a freshman reserve guard who matched her career-high in scoring, said the team came out with more energy in the second half, which put the Eagles on their heels. Louisville led by as many as 35 points late in the game.

Engstler played just 17 minutes and finished with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, all team highs.

BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee called the senior transfer from Syracuse a “Swiss Army Knife” because the 6-1 wing’s versatility posed matchup problems.

“She’s got a very high basketball IQ,” Bernabei-McNamee said “So they run a lot of stuff for her in their offensive sets, but she also just knows how to play the game of basketball . She’s always been a fun player to watch play, but a player that I have not looked forward to playing against.”

Despite the early woes, Louisville finished shooting 46.9% as 10 players scored.

Boston College entered the game as the third-best shooting team in the country at 48.7%. But the Eagles shot a season-low 35.4%. The Cardinals’ defense came in allowing opponents to make just 33.9%, 19th-best in the country.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With top-ranked South Carolina losing in overtime at Missouri on Thursday night, Louisville will likely get some consideration for the top spot. The Cardinals earned their first No. 1 ranking last season and held that spot for three weeks.

Verhulst said it's a little early to be thinking about rankings, but she added getting there would mean the Cardinals are doing the right things.

“As long as we’re winning and we’re (doing) what we need to do, I don’t think any of us necessarily care about rankings,” she said. “I think we just want to go out there and win and have fun, and the rankings will take care of themselves.”

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: Turnovers continue to be an issue for the Eagles. After committing 29 in a 76-73 loss to North Carolina on Dec. 19 and 30 in a 69-65 Dec. 5 loss at Virginia Commonwealth, BC committed 21 against Louisville. On Thursday, the Eagles could not shoot to keep themselves in the contest.

Louisville: The Cardinals cruised in the ACC opener, and perhaps more importantly, dominated playing mostly reserves in the second half.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Host Syracuse next Thursday. The team’s Sunday game against Pittsburgh has been postponed because the Panthers are adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Louisville: At Georgia Tech on Sunday.

———

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
The Spun

Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Missouri State
WLTX.com

Camden native is Clemson's new offensive line coach

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Clemson holds its first official practice in the spring, Camden native Thomas Austin will be in charge of the offensive line. After Clemson defeated Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Austin was being promoted from offensive assistant to full-time offensive line coach. He replaces Robbie Caldwell who is retiring from coaching but will stay with the program in an off-the-field capacity.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Walz
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Very Very Very Early '22 Football Preview

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Eagles#Swiss Army Knife
Lewiston Morning Tribune

LCSC women shake off rust, dust Multnomah

The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team hasn’t played a game since Dec. 18, but it didn’t show any signs of rust in its 79-51 victory Saturday against Cascade Conference opponent Multnomah at the P1FCU Activity Center. “I thought we came out with great focus,” LCSC coach Brian...
WEATHER
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Embarrassing Panthers News

The Matt Rhule era with the Carolina Panthers has not gone as many had hoped. The Panthers gave Rhule a huge contract to leave college football and the Baylor Bears. However, though nearly two seasons, the Panthers have failed to contend for a playoff spot. Carolina went 5-11 in Year...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

No. 25 Kentucky rallies late to beat No. 17 Iowa 20-17

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 25 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 17 Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. Wan’Dale...
IOWA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

496K+
Followers
124K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy