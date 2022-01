Here is the morning update for New Jersey Stage for 12-30-21. New Jersey Stage regularly publishes between 8-10 new articles and news reports each day. Little King was formed in November of 1996 by guitarist/singer/songwriter Ryan Rosoff in El Paso, Texas. Rosoff had cut his teeth as the guitar player in the rock group Tweed Quickly (where he played with future Little King bassist Shannon Brady and touring drummer Scott Marestein.) After a year in that band, he had written enough of his own songs to try his hand at recording and producing a record. Rosoff named the new group Little King. Ryan takes part in this Spotlight feature.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO