News briefs

Jim Wood has thought a lot about it and he just does not believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. "I don't consider him the president of the United States," the retired US Air Force veteran told AFP at his New Hampshire home surrounded by oak and birch trees and houses displaying "TRUMP" signs. "I don't believe he was elected," said the 62-year-old Wood, a Republican stalwart who joined thousands of other supporters of Donald Trump in marching on the US Capitol a year ago. Voting machines which failed to count votes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, "phantom" voters are among what he cites as evidence the White House race was "stolen" from Trump.

MERRIMACK, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO