Presidential Election

News briefs

 5 days ago

He’s running again — and democracy is on the line, according to Hillary Clinton. The former secretary of state says she thinks former President Donald Trump is planning for a presidential bid in 2024 and warned that a second term would make his tumultuous first four years in the White House...

Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joel Eisenberg

Who Averaged Higher Approval Ratings At the End of the First Year of Their Presidency, Donald Trump or Joseph Biden?

Artwork for 10/6/2020 Presidential DebateAlexander Hamilton Society promotional poster, Public Domain. As it is not possible to determine a binary national perspective on presidential job performance due to bias, the three polls I have chosen for this average have been selected due to their reputations for impartiality: NPR/PBS NewsHour/Maris, Gallup, and Pew Research Center.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns progressive 'Squad' will tank Democrats in the midterms

Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'I don't consider him president,' Trump backer says of Biden

Jim Wood has thought a lot about it and he just does not believe that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. "I don't consider him the president of the United States," the retired US Air Force veteran told AFP at his New Hampshire home surrounded by oak and birch trees and houses displaying "TRUMP" signs. "I don't believe he was elected," said the 62-year-old Wood, a Republican stalwart who joined thousands of other supporters of Donald Trump in marching on the US Capitol a year ago. Voting machines which failed to count votes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, "phantom" voters are among what he cites as evidence the White House race was "stolen" from Trump.
MERRIMACK, NH
Fox News

Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run. "Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in civil fraud inquiry into former president's company

Ivanka Trump will be pushed to testify about alleged corruption within her father's business practices as part of a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization. Ms Trump and her brother, Donald Jr, were issued with subpoenas by New York's Democratic attorney general Letitia James, who is probing whether the former president and his company fraudulently inflated the value of assets to secure loans or minismed them to get tax benefits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot. What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."
POTUS
hngn.com

Presidential Election 2024: Which Democrats, Republicans Could Be Headed to the White House Other Than Joe Biden, Donald Trump?

The 2024 presidential election is still three years away, but several names from the Democratic and Republican parties have already been thrown around in the news. Joe Biden, a Democrat, recently expressed his plans to run for re-election. Donald Trump, who was Biden's opponent in the 2020 election, has also dropped clues that he will run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

