Mystery Friday Foto #1: A 1940 view of th Motor Parkway in Suffolk County

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked another day of shattered COVID-19 daily positivity records on Long Island. Suffolk County had the highest numbers in the state. As medical experts pushed for boosters and indoor mask wearing at stores and holiday gatherings, some lawmakers and business owners pushed back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Donato Panico owns Community Market in Smithtown. “People were arguing over who was wearing a mask and who wasn’t wearing a mask, and putting me in the middle of it,” Panico said. He said he worries about a state mandate that could fine him if he doesn’t enforce the indoor mask or...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO