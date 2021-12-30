Mystery Friday Foto #1: A 1940 view of th Motor Parkway in Suffolk County

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Council on Monday evening voted to extend its state of emergency until February 7th. The council voted 6-1 in favor of the extension, with Seventh District Councilman Todd Crandell, a Republican, being the sole representative opposed to the measure. County Executive Olszewski declared the local state of emergency last week in response to rising COVID-19 metrics …
Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman"
The post Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0