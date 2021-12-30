ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mystery Friday Foto #1: A 1940 view of th Motor Parkway in Suffolk County

vanderbiltcupraces.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy favorite co-author Al Velocci challenges you to identify the first Mystery...

www.vanderbiltcupraces.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Despite Spike In COVID Cases In Suffolk County, Frustration Grows Over State Mask Mandate

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marked another day of shattered COVID-19 daily positivity records on Long Island. Suffolk County had the highest numbers in the state. As medical experts pushed for boosters and indoor mask wearing at stores and holiday gatherings, some lawmakers and business owners pushed back, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported. Donato Panico owns Community Market in Smithtown. “People were arguing over who was wearing a mask and who wasn’t wearing a mask, and putting me in the middle of it,” Panico said. He said he worries about a state mandate that could fine him if he doesn’t enforce the indoor mask or...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Registration Now Open for Catholic Health 8th Annual Suffolk County Marathon

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has joined Col. John McMurray, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Good Samaritan Hospital and Corey Roberts, the Founder of Race Awesome, to announce that registration for the Eighth Annual Catholic Health Suffolk County Marathon is now open. Next year’s Marathon, Half Marathon,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Photographer#Happy New Year
fox5ny.com

Suffolk County town sees 2 banks robbed in same afternoon

LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County are investigating two bank robberies that occurred hours apart and about two miles away from each other Wednesday. According to Suffolk County police, a man wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, ski cap and gloves robbed a Capital One bank branch in Commack shortly before noon by handing a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
New Year
News Break
Politics
therealdeal.com

Suffolk County to developers: Hire local, or forget tax breaks

Suffolk County can’t force developers to hire local contractors for their projects, but they can incentivize them to do so. Under a revised “Long Island First” policy adopted by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency this month, developers that receive county incentives for their projects must “consider purchasing goods and services from Long Island-based providers,” such as local contractors, construction workers or construction materials.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Council on Monday evening voted to extend its state of emergency until February 7th.  The council voted 6-1 in favor of the extension, with Seventh District Councilman Todd Crandell, a Republican, being the sole representative opposed to the measure. County Executive Olszewski declared the local state of emergency last week in response to rising COVID-19 metrics … Continue reading "Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman" The post Baltimore County Council votes to extend state of emergency, Councilman Julian Jones reelected as chairman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Suffolk County House Fire

An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a house fire on Long Island. Brentwood Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 66 Stepney Lane at about 4:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. SCPD said a man was alone...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy