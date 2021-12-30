ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

No fans for Canadian national figure skating championships

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s figure skating championships will have no fans in attendance as the national federation adapts to surging COVID-19 numbers.

This change aligns with the Ontario government’s decision Thursday to limit attendance at sporting and other event venues. The government capped crowd size for indoor venues at 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is less.

The new capacity limits will go into effect Friday when the NBA’s Toronto Raptors are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Clippers.

Skate Canada will offer refunds for all purchased tickets for the skating event at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena from Jan. 6-13. The competition helps Canada decide who will represent it at the Beijing Olympics in February.

The governing body said the senior event will be held, but the exhibition gala has been canceled.

Media also will not attend in person.

The province has set several records for daily COVID-19 infections in quick succession, with the latest peak — 13,807 new infections — reported Thursday. The province also had eight new deaths due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Figure skating nationals, speed skating trials dot winter sports broadcast schedule

Gold-medal contenders look to book their spots on the U.S. Olympic team in the most anticipated week of qualifying competitions, live on NBC Sports and Peacock this week. The U.S. Olympic figure skating roster will be announced after the national championships in Nashville, where world champion Nathan Chen is the headliner. A committee will choose three men, three women, two pairs and three ice dance couples, considering results from the past year. The team usually mirrors nationals results, but not always.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

COVID-19 hampering German clubs’ return; more Spurs cases

BERLIN (AP) — German clubs’ preparations for the Bundesliga’s resumption after the winter break are being hampered by coronavirus infections. Defending champion Bayern Munich is among those worst affected, with Monday’s training session put back until the late afternoon so players and coaching staff can be tested upon their return.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Skate Canada#Canadian National#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Nba#Toronto Raptors#The Los Angeles Clippers
The Associated Press

Live updates: South Korea records 1st omicron variant death

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. It says the person received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in October.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Carli Lloyd says ‘Bye Twitter’ after being ridiculed for her ‘Republican’ Fedex complaint

Former US soccer star Carli Lloyd has faced backlash on Twitter after complaining about the practices of a FedEx delivery driver. The two-time FIFA World Cup winner took to her personal account to air her grievances regarding a recent delivery, in which the courier dropped the boxes off on her uncovered stairs rather than inside the porch of her house. “Ringing in the New Year with soaked packages. Guess the 5 extra steps from our @Fedex driver to place under the covered section of the porch was too hard to endure,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “#Noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore.”However, several...
FIFA
localmemphis.com

US Figure Skating Championships: How to watch this week

Former Olympians and some newer blood will be competing this week at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for a chance to go to the Winter Olympics. It starts Tuesday with the juniors and concludes Thursday through Sunday with the seniors who will skate for a shot to represent the U.S. in Beijing.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy