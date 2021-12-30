ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Southern California Association of Governments Draft Plan – Deadline for Comments Dec. 31

By Name
culvercitycrossroads.com
 5 days ago

SCAG invites the public to review and comment on our new Draft 2022 Public Participation Plan. SCAG’s planning work serves a large and diverse region, and we rely...

culvercitycrossroads.com

Comments / 0

Related
cedarhilltx.com

Comprehensive Plan Draft Available for Review & Comment

Cedar Hill Next is a Comprehensive Plan update project for the City of Cedar Hill. You are invited to join the discussion about the City's goals for the future. We look forward to engaging with you in a meaningful and exciting conversation about the future of the City. What is...
CEDAR HILL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
newsantaana.com

Deputy OCDA who opposed vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 at age 46

O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scag
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Federal Court Hands Victory To Opponents Of Vaccine Mandates, Biden overstepped Congress

Head Start employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to keep their job, according to a federal court ruling Saturday. A federal district court handed a victory to the 24 states who sued the over the requirement that Head Start employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Terry Doughty said the move by President Joe Biden unlawfully bypassed the powers of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
marylandmatters.org

Civil Rights Advocates Sue After Baltimore County Council Approves Redistricting Plan With Only One Majority-Black District

The Baltimore County Council voted unanimously to approve a redistricting proposal with just one majority Black council district Monday, spurring a lawsuit from civil rights advocates and residents who say the map unlawfully dilutes Black residents’ power. Five of seven districts in the redistricting plan approved by the county...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Most Popular National Monuments in America

In the summer travelers usually flock to national parks. National monuments, however, are less-crowded alternatives that often shine a light on the history of the U.S. Many of the country’s most popular national monuments have patriotic significance, while others are visited for the scenic beauty. To identify the most popular national monuments in 2020, 24/7 […]
TRAVEL
CBS New York

Increased COVID Testing Crucial Under Mayor Adams’ Plan For NYC Schools

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country. In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday. As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes. “We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said. Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy