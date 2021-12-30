Southern California Association of Governments Draft Plan – Deadline for Comments Dec. 31

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans are preparing to return to school and work as COVID surges across the country.
In New York, Mayor Eric Adams and other local leaders are preparing to implement a new COVID plan, CBS2’s John Dias reported Sunday.
As COVID cases grew, local officials knew they needed a stronger plan in schools. Teachers voiced their concerns, which helped fuel changes.
“We’re going to get through this with facts and not fear. We’re going to get through this by being prepared,” Adams said.
Starting Monday, PCR testing at schools will be doubled. Vaccinated and unvaccinated students will be tested....
