Bad news rolled in for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday and just head of their matinee game against the New York Islanders, as goaltender Mike Smith is listed as injured again. He’s been designated as day-to-day, but as Mark Spector of Sportsnet points out, “To be fair, that was his designation when he would go on to miss over two months of action earlier this season.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO