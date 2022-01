The Bruins will begin 2022 with some rather seismic changes to their forward group. In the last practice of 2021 at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday in preparation for the Bruins’ re-entry Saturday matinee against the Buffalo Sabres, Coach Bruce Cassidy finally did what he’d been toying with for a while: He broke up the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, moving Craig Smith to Bergeron’s right wing and dropping Pastrnak to the second line with Taylor Hall and new center Erik Haula. Charlie Coyle, just out of the COVID protocol, skated on a third line Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno. Trent Frederic, Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar rounded out the forward lines.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO