Business

Harley-Davidson's (HOG) LiveWire to Become Public via Merger with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Harley-Davidson, Inc. ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG), the world's most desirable motorcycle company, and AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. ("ABIC") (NYSE: IMPX), a special purpose acquisition company with a dedicated sustainability focus, sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management,...

www.streetinsider.com

CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
shepherdexpress.com

The Harley-Davidson Source Book: All the Milestone Production Models Since 1903 (Quarto Publishing), by Mitch Bergeron

Messrs. Harley and Davidson weren’t the first Americans to wonder how far they could go by putting a motor on a bicycle. Inspired by the early work of a French inventor, by 1903 hundreds of small operators were tinkering with motorcycles in the U.S. but only Harley-Davidson, operating from a shed in Milwaukee, was in for the long haul.
MILWAUKEE, WI
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (“LNFA”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in ZeroFox becoming a publicly traded company with an expected equity value of approximately $1.4 billion, assuming no redemptions. As part of the transaction, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a leading digital privacy protection and data breach response services company, resulting in the creation of a cybersecurity provider addressing the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks for its customers. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. and expects to be listed under the ticker symbol “ZFOX”.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Senti Bio to go Public Via Merger with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Senti Biosciences, Inc. (“Senti Bio”), a leading Gene Circuit company, and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) ("Dynamics"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Omid Farokhzad, MD, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, and Mostafa Ronaghi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement to create a public company focused on Gene Circuit-engineered cell and gene therapies. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Senti Biosciences, Inc. ("the Company") and will be led by Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio. The Company plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Dr. Farokhzad, who is currently serving as CEO and Chair of Seer, and David Epstein, Dynamics board member and former CEO of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will be joining the Senti Bio Board of Directors upon closing of the transaction.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Heliogen

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) (“ATHN”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (SBEA) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Triller Hold Co LLC to become publicly traded on Nasdaq through reverse merger with publicly-traded company SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SeaChange International, Inc. (“SeaChange”) (NASD: SEAC) together with Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz" or the "Company") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") to combine with SeaChange, a publicly-traded company focused on advanced digital advertising with TrillerVerz. The proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") is expected to ultimately result in a value of the combined company at approximately $5 billion.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Ford's Stock Could Offer Investors 40% To The Upside In 2022

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was trading up about 4% higher on Monday as it continued to break out from a weekly bull flag pattern Benzinga called out on Dec. 13. The legacy automaker has a lot of room for growth as it transitions to an electrical vehicle manufacturer due to its relatively low market cap of about $83.35 billion especially when compared to the sector leader, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) with its massive $1.17 trillion market cap.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, +11.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
StreetInsider.com

Chubb Corp. (CB) to Appoint Bryce Johns to Lead Company's International Life Insurance Business

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced that Bryce Johns will be appointed Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life. He will join the company from HSBC, where he served most recently as Global CEO of HSBC Life and Insurance Partnerships. In his new role, which becomes effective in April, Mr. Johns will have executive responsibility for Chubb's international life insurance business, which is primarily Asia-focused with operations in key markets in North and Southeast Asia, including China through Huatai Life, as well as in Latin America and the Middle East.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
stockmarket.com

Best Stocks To Buy In 2022? 5 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch

Check Out These Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Today. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a hot topic among investors of the stock market in recent years. Many believe the automotive industry will be going electric sooner rather than later. Even government bodies around the globe have been encouraging the transition to EVs by providing various forms of subsidies. And assuming you strongly believe in the growth trajectory of this space, it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top electric vehicle stocks to buy right now.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Finward Bancorp (FNWD) and Royal Financial (RYFL) Receive Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD), the holding company for Peoples Bank, and Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: RYFL) (“Royal Financial”), the holding company for Royal Savings Bank, today jointly announced that the Indiana Department of Financial Institutions has approved the proposed merger of Royal Savings Bank with and into Peoples Bank. In addition, Finward previously received the approval of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for the merger of Royal Savings Bank with and into Peoples Bank, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago previously approved Finward’s requested waiver from its application filing requirements. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also has acknowledged receipt of all required notices, and has issued a letter of no objection to the establishment by Peoples Bank of foreign trust offices at the branches currently operated by Royal Savings Bank, in connection with the merger of Royal Savings Bank and Peoples Bank. As a result, all regulatory approvals necessary for the consummation of the merger of Royal Financial into Finward, and the merger of Royal Savings Bank into Peoples Bank, have now been received.
BUSINESS

