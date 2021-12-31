ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Creating invisibility with superconducting materials

By Heather Hall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (α-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials...

