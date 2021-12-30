ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

JOSE MORALES

milamcountysherifftx.org
 5 days ago

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT/BOND REVOCATION/OOC. Note: The charges and...

www.milamcountysherifftx.org

The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
newsantaana.com

Deputy OCDA who opposed vaccine mandates dies of COVID-19 at age 46

O.C. Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, age 46, has passed away after developing COVID-19. Ernby was a Huntington Beach resident and a past Republican candidate for the State Assembly. She was also very active as a volunteer in the OC GOP. She spoke out often on Twitter against government mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
News Break
Politics
anjournal.com

Patterson Innocent of murder?

The 54-year-old daughter of a prominent local political family, Monica Melissa Palacios Patterson, signed a petition Dec. 21 at the central Texas-area women’s prison where she is currently housed for life with no chance of parole after she was convicted of capital murder in November 2017. The petition asks the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to once again consider her felony conviction because she is innocent, according to her new attorney.
MCALLEN, TX
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Prosecutor: Nampa man who said he watched his roommate commit suicide will be charged in homicide

STAR, Idaho — New charges are pending against a 19-year-old man who told police he watched his roommate take his own life in a Star public park. Prosecutors said in a Tuesday arraignment that Dakota Honeycutt will be charged with homicide in the death of 48-year-old Kevin Hunt, who was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Hunter’s Creek Park Sunday morning.
NAMPA, ID
theavtimes.com

Help Lancaster detectives ID assault suspects

If you recognize these men, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you. The suspects are wanted for an assault that occurred in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “The first party in the picture [left] is wanted for strangling...
LANCASTER, CA
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Sheff G Posted On His IG

Last November, Michael Williams aka Sheff G, was arrested on second degree illegal weapons possession and sentenced to two years after pleading guilty. The charge stems from a car accident, where Williams was carrying a firearm on his person when he crashed into a women’s car while fleeing from police back in January 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Convicted In Taco Bell Murder Exonerated After 23 Years In Prison

A Georgia man is free after a judge overturned his 23-year-old murder conviction. Devonia Inman was convicted for the 1998 shooting death of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager who was slain in the parking lot of the restaurant's Adel, Georgia location, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The killer took $1,700 from Brown’s possession and got away in the victim’s car.
ATLANTA, GA

