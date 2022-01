There is an unspoken stigma concerning audiobooks, which is more often than not self-induced. Take my husband for example. He is intelligent and fairly well-read compared to many other people I know. The mantra “so many books, so little time” applies aptly to him. But as much as he appreciates books as a form of learning, he is not one to spend a Saturday with his nose in one when there are chores to be done, or wooden objects to be built, among other things.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO