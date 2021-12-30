ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, IL

Jakub Obrochta ranks 9,828th in Boys’ 14 singles bracket by November

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurbank tennis player Jakub Obrochta won 178 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by November....

southcooknews.com

Related
southcooknews.com

Davin Harvey ranks 1,755th in Boys’ 16 bracket in week ending Dec. 18

Tinley Park tennis player Davin Harvey is ranked 1,755th in the junior Boys’ 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 18. They had 434 total points, split between 434 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
TINLEY PARK, IL
southcooknews.com

Christopher Williams junior tennis player earns 82 in Boys’ 12 bracket in week ending Dec. 25

Tinley Park tennis player Christopher Williams is ranked 3,014th in the junior Boys’ 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Dec. 25. They had 82 total points, split between 82 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent of singles points and 15 percent of doubles points plus any bonus points earned.
TINLEY PARK, IL
southcooknews.com

51 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60463 during Q1

At least 51 registered pharmacist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60463 during the first quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
Metro East Sun

Adrian Norcio ranks 27,706th in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in June

Edwardsville tennis player Adrian Norcio won 15 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They started June ranked 25,392nd. Their 15 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
