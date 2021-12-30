ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Three-Year Chess Match with Wisconsin Buck Ends at The Mudhole Stand

By Josh Honeycutt
realtree.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElliott Smith had one goal for his 2021 deer season — target a specific deer and kill it with his bow. That's never an easy task. It requires skill and discipline to pass on other bucks, and plenty of good fortune, too. Smith had his heart set on...

www.realtree.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outdoor Life

Nebraska Rancher Tags 210-Inch Mule Deer Buck on a Quick Hunt After Work

The Nebraska panhandle might be getting a little more credit as a big mule deer destination after Trent Holscher, 34, tagged this incredible muley buck on Nov. 16. The rancher and seed salesman had just a short window after work to do a little deer stalking on his father’s 320-acre farm. The sun was starting to set as Holscher stalked into a CRP field and a bedded buck stood up. Holscher thought the deer was a good one, and as he got closer its rack seemed to grow even larger.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

That Deer: When Good Bucks Become Great Bucks

This special deer is proof positive that bowhunting will never leave you short of emotions. This story began in the summer of 2019. I was running multiple trail cameras like I do every year, when I came across pictures of a decent 3½-year-old buck. He was a nice buck, probably in the low 140s, and one I figured would be well worth chasing in a couple of years. I saw this buck several times that fall, and it was apparent he was a homebody on the farm I was hunting. For just 30 acres of timber, he stuck around a lot.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Top 10 Big Buck Stories from the 2021 Deer Season

Here's a look at giant whitetails harvested this past season. From opening-day giants to first bucks ever, the 2021 deer-hunting season was a good one for whitetail hunters in the U.S. Game & Fish chronicled many of those harvests through the fall. Here's a look at our Top 10 most...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Bowhunter Tags a 200-Inch Buck in the St. Louis Suburbs After 5 Years of Hunting Him

St. Louis and its surrounding suburbs line the shores of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois rivers, and this confluence makes for some of the most fertile ground anywhere in the country. That ground grows some huge whitetail bucks. This is where retired police officer Brian Gailis, 53, hunts, combing the white oak ridges and tangled river bottoms, which are major travel corridors for rutting bucks.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliott Smith
outdoorchannelplus.com

West Virginia Bowhunter Tags 220-Inch Plus Ohio Buck

Jamie Ferguson's legendary non-typical November kill features a tale that is just as classic. “And this is where it kind of gets a little interesting!”. When you hear lines like that, you know you’re in for an incredible story, and the tale of the Proctorville Legend — a giant buck roaming the Lawrence County area of southern Ohio — is absolutely that. From start to finish, it’s a yarn that’s nothing short of amazing!
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Bucks of 2021

Editor’s Note: There’s still plenty of time left to hunt this season, and to tell stories of bucks already taken this fall. Want to see your own buck story on Outdoor Life? Share it with us by emailing letters@outdoorlife.com for a chance to be featured. No one loves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitetail Deer#Deer Hunting#Wisconsin Buck Ends
realtree.com

20 Winter Deer Hunting Tips for the Last Week of Season

Face it, if you haven’t tagged out by now it’s going to be tough. The first and second ruts are history in most places. Other hunters have killed the easy bucks and spooked the survivors into hiding. You’ve got two options. Eat tag soup and pack it in until next fall, or bundle up, hang in the woods and try to pull an 8-pointer out of your stocking cap. I reckon you’ll go for the latter, so I pulled together these tips to help you score at the tail-end of the season.
ANIMALS
Newsbug.info

OUTDOORS WITH JOE MARTINO: Now is the time to hunt coyotes

Now that the deer seasons are over, I usually try to focus my attention to hunting rabbits and ice fishing. But another major outdoor pursuit on my list is coyote hunting. The recent sighting of one of these predators a mere 50 yards behind my barn reminded me that it is once again time to hunt these cagey critters.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

A First Bull Revives Childhood Elk Hunting Memories

I’d forgotten what hanging elk meat smelled like, but within seconds of the sharp aroma from the walk-in cooler hitting my nose, I was flooded with memories. I remembered standing in an old potato cellar, smelling the aging meat of a bull elk my dad had killed. It must have been nearly 30 years ago, but I instantly recognized the smell.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Tags a Massive Late-Season Buck After Hunting Him for 4 Seasons

Mark Drury says the deer he called “Forked Buck” was everywhere, and yet nowhere. “This buck was unlike any other deer I’ve hunted,” says Drury, of Drury Outdoors fame. “Collectively 8 or 9 of us on our Drury team hunted him for years, and he was so very odd, so nocturnal, we dreaded the thought of even trying to figure him out and hunting him. We considered him impossible to kill, always doing something we simply couldn’t plan for his next move or set up to have a good chance to take him.”
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Pets
carolinasportsman.com

7-year-old drops 10-point buck

Seven-year-old Judson Morgan of Stanfield, N.C. was hunting in Stanly County on Nov. 14 when he killed a 10-point buck. The young hunter shot the buck with a Savage .223 from 75 yards away. He’d never seen the deer before that morning. Morgan was hunting with his dad when the...
STANFIELD, NC
wearegreenbay.com

A grey end to the year; snow in southern Wisconsin Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. The year wraps up on Friday with plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Once again, the mention of flurries and/or freezing drizzle will be in the forecast this afternoon. Watch out for some possible slick spots later on.
WISCONSIN STATE
realtree.com

MaKenna McFerrin's 200-Inch Mesquite Monster

The McFerrin family, who host the Legends of the Fall hunting show, has been knocking down monster bucks for decades. They’re no strangers to putting deer meat in the freezer and huge whitetails on the wall. It seems MaKenna McFerrin is no different from the rest of the crew.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy