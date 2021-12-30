ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Confused about iCloud storage vs the space used on my MBP

By doug2
Tidbits
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is another case where Apple support wasn’t much help in getting rid of the confusion. (Though I did have a good Apple support call about bluetooth connectivity that solved the problem). Here’s the issue. I...

talk.tidbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icloud#The Confusion#Tb#Mbp#Time Machine#Ccc
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
iPad
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

How do you drain iphone battery for testing?

Nateg (Nathan Goldshlag) December 29, 2021, 1:52pm #1. On the Mac in terminal you can type yes > /dev/null in multiple terminal windows to drain the battery for testing. How do you do this on the iPhone? I have the LibTerm app but it says yes: command not found. Any other way?
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
Tidbits

Sync Contacts to BOTH iCloud and Google

Nello (Nello Lucchesi) December 21, 2021, 7:36pm #1. I currently sync the 6K Contacts I have on my iPhone 12 Pro (iOS 15.2) to Google Contacts and it is very reliable. My iMac (macOS 12.1 Monterey) is synced with nothing. Is there going to be a problem if I also...
CELL PHONES
Computer Weekly

Scale-up vs scale-out: Horizontal vs vertical scaling for storage

For IT departments, managing data storage can feel like a never-ending task. Organisations capture and manage more data than ever, keep it for longer, and are completely dependent on it to run the business. Firms can adopt two approaches when designing storage to match the need for increased capacity –...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

iCloud Isn’t Enough: Why Mac Users Should Use Time Machine, Too

Tim Brookes is a technology writer with more than a decade of experience. He's invested in the Apple ecosystem, with experience covering Macs, iPhones, and iPads for publications like Zapier and MakeUseOf. Read more... iCloud allows you to store all of your important documents, desktop items, photos, and more in...
COMPUTERS
chromeunboxed.com

How to free up your Google Photos storage space with Google’s own tools

Back in June of this year, Google made the move to stop allowing unlimited Google Photos storage. As a part of that move, they also introduced a new name for the lower-quality image upload option, changing it from the confusing “High Quality” to “Storage Saver.” As it was before, Storage Saver keeps your photos in up to 16MP quality and that has been my go-to for years. I can’t remember the last time I looked back at a photo and got upset at the quality of it in my Google Photos collection.
INTERNET
CNET

PS5 games take up a ton of space. Here's how to boost your PlayStation 5 storage

Even if you were fortunate enough to snag a hard-to-find PS5 this holiday season, your gaming problems don't end there. One of the biggest gripes about the otherwise awesome PlayStation 5 has been that modern games are so big, there's not enough storage to hold more than a handful at a time. Some games can clock in at more than 150GB, and even fresh out of the box, a PS5 only has about 700GB of free space.
VIDEO GAMES
Tidbits

Getting back to iPhone keypad display

I often find that in the middle of an iPhone call when I temporarily go into settings or somewhere else on the phone (often to turn off bluetooth to switch from my hearing aids to the speaker so others can hear the call) I can’t get back to the keypad to click on the speaker, hang up, or do other things. Someone told me the secret trick when stuck in an incomplete keypad display is to click on the time at upper left, highlighted in blue in this situation. Works for me, but seems a weird way to implement this feature.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy