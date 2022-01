The National Association of Broadcasters is ushering in a new era, with former exec Curtis LeGeyt replacing former Oregon Sen. Gordon Smith as president and CEO. Smith, who served two terms as a Republican in the Senate, had guided the major lobbying organization for 12 years. He has shifted to an advisory and advocacy role with the NAB. The passing of the baton occurred last Saturday, January 1, following an initial announcement last spring. LeGeyt, who had been chief operating officer of the Washington, D.C.-based trade group, steps into the top role with a few issues on members’ minds. Among them are...

