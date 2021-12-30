Office Closure

As New Year’s Day falls on Saturday this year, offices will be closed at various times for the holiday. The Washington County Courthouse and all county offices will be closed on New Year’s Eve. Washington City Hall will also be closed tomorrow, with garbage routes unaffected. The Washington Public Library will be closed tomorrow and Saturday, Washington County Mini Bus will not operate Saturday and all post offices will be closed New Year’s Day. The Washington YMCA branch will be staffed from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and will only be open to members 18 years and older for the rest of the weekend. The Washington community will see school buses and drop off and pick up lines again Monday as the school district resumes classes.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO