Politics

Office Closure

cityoflockport.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity offices will close at noon on Friday, December 31, 2021, and will...

www.cityoflockport.net

kciiradio.com

Washington City, County New Year’s Office Closures

As New Year’s Day falls on Saturday this year, offices will be closed at various times for the holiday. The Washington County Courthouse and all county offices will be closed on New Year’s Eve. Washington City Hall will also be closed tomorrow, with garbage routes unaffected. The Washington Public Library will be closed tomorrow and Saturday, Washington County Mini Bus will not operate Saturday and all post offices will be closed New Year’s Day. The Washington YMCA branch will be staffed from 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and will only be open to members 18 years and older for the rest of the weekend. The Washington community will see school buses and drop off and pick up lines again Monday as the school district resumes classes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
bedfordtx.gov

Holiday Closures, Trash Reminders

In observance of New Year's Day, all City offices, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Senior Center, Animal Shelter, and Library will be closed on Friday, December 31. The Bedford Public Library and Animal Shelter will also be closed on New Year’s Day. Trash, recycling, and bulk material collections will NOT be impacted, since New Year's Day falls on a Saturday.
BEDFORD, TX
pncguam.com

Mangilao road closure

The Guam Waterworks Authority is implementing a road closure today in the village of Mangilao, beginning on Route 10 northbound lane from Song Market to Tai Road from 9 am to 4 pm. GWA crews will be repairing a leak and motorists are asked to adhere to all traffic safety...
TRAFFIC
sunnews.org

City closure schedule

Seal Beach City Hall will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Dec. 31, for the Christmas holiday. The offices will re-open for public business on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 with regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. • The Building Division will conduct inspections on Dec....
SEAL BEACH, CA
#City Council
lakercountry.com

City Hall closures for the holidays

Russell Springs City Hall will be closed today and tomorrow for the Christmas holiday. Jamestown City Hall will be open today, but closed tomorrow and will be closed Monday, Dec. 27.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
kymkemp.com

Winter Holiday Office Closures for County of Humboldt

The majority of county facilities and operations will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 for upcoming holidays. The same offices will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Essential functions including law enforcement and supervision of 24-hour facilities like the jail, juvenile hall and Sempervirens Psychiatric Health Facility will all remain in operation during this time.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Mount Olive Tribune

Town closures announced for holidays

Town hall offices will be closed Dec. 23-24 and 27 in observance of Christmas, and will reopen Dec. 28. The recyclable center will reopen Dec. 27. Household garbage, yard waste and recyclable pickup resumes Dec. 28. Pickup days are Tuesday (Monday’s normal route) and Wednesday (Tuesday’s normal route).
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
kciiradio.com

Closures for Start of the New Year

As residents in Washington County welcome the New Year, city offices will be closed to observe the holiday. Kalona City Hall will be closed Friday and the Riverside and Wellman city halls will be closed Friday and Monday. The Kalona YMCA will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday with 24-hour access to members 18 and older for the rest of the weekend. The Wellman YMCA branch will be open 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day. Kalona Public Library will be closed tomorrow through Saturday the Wellman-Scofield Public Library closed Friday and Saturday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
News Break
Politics
Itemlive.com

Salem is planning for a plan

SALEM — Mayor Kimberley Driscoll has announced that the city is developing its annual action plan to outline where funds that the city is anticipating to receive this year will The post Salem is planning for a plan appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA
kauainownews.com

Lane Closures Scheduled in Hanamāʻulu

Sections of ‘Akuli Street and Hanamāʻulu Road will be under short lane closures from Jan. 4-7 as work begins for improvements to pedestrian access to King Kaumuali’i Elementary School. Work is scheduled for the following dates and times:. Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 8 a.m. to...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Ponca City News

Update on Hubbard Road closure

Body In mid-May of 2019, we were forced to close the Chikaskia River bridge due to erosion of the west bound lane caused by the two-record crestings of the river. In May of 2015, the newly opened overflow bridge sustained considerable scouring (erosion) under the bridge. This was repaired with minable closure of the road but has been an ongoing scouring issue even more so with the flood of 2019. Some say it was a mistake to build this bridge and even contributed to the current closure. If that was the case, then we try to learn from our mistakes.
TRAFFIC
KESQ News Channel 3

Sunnylands announces temporary closure

The Sunnylands Center & Gardens will be temporarily closed, officials announced on Wednesday. Sunnylands will remain closed from Thursday, Dec. 23 through at least Tuesday, Jan. 4. A reopening date will be announced in the new year. Visit www.sunnylands.org for updates. Officials said the reason behind the closure was due to the recent surge in The post Sunnylands announces temporary closure appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport reorganizes; Cherepko details blight plan

Like many other municipal government bodies across Pennsylvania, McKeesport city council reorganized Monday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court. The City of Los Angeles recently won a lawsuit that allows them to increase housing production near the Metro Expo line on the Westside. On December 28, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that his office has secured a victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Loud Sirens From Protesters Disrupt Swearing-In Ceremony At Boston City Hall

BOSTON (CBS) — Protesters interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a swearing-in ceremony for City Council members at City Hall on Monday. The protesters used loud sirens throughout the ceremony. Wu has been targeted by protesters for the vaccine mandate that she has imposed on all city workers. The ceremony was held outside because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Recycling Collection Delayed In More Than Two Dozen Neighborhoods Tuesday, DPW Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recycling collection has been delayed in more than two dozen neighborhoods Tuesday as the Department of Public Works deals with the lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm and a surge in COVID-19 cases that has presented “operational challenges,” the agency said. Pickup has been delayed in the following neighborhoods: Allendale, Arcadia,  Ashburton, Beverly Hills, Callaway-Garrison, Fallstaff, Frankford, Franklintown Road, Glen, Grove Park, Howard Park, Irvington Penrose / Fayette Street Outreach, Moravia-Walther, Montebello, Oldtown, Overlea, Park Circle, Parkside, Ten Hills, Towanda-Grantley, Uplands, West Arlington, West Gate, Yale Heights, West Gate. The Shipley Hill, Saint Josephs and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods were also...
BALTIMORE, MD

