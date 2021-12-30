Aeterna Noctis Update Introduces More Accesible Game Mode

Telltale Games is back and better than ever before as the team hints at new projects for 2022 and shares some information about The Wolf Among Us 2’s development in an end-of-the-year update. On Dec. 21, Telltale Games released an update on Twitter and their website that covered a bit of the game studio’s rebirth, current partnership, and plans for the future. Telltale reminded fans of their improvement as a new studio, where they stated that they’re “doing things different this time.” If you recall Telltale Games’ difficulties in the past, you might remember that the original Telltale Game studio officially closed in 2018. Telltale Games was later revived and renewed after LCG Entertainment took over the game studio in 2019. Due to new management, Telltale Games has been developing games using Unreal Engine and re-releasing previous games that they currently hold the rights to.

