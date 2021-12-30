ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Aeterna Noctis Update Introduces More Accesible Game Mode

By Bobby Houston
heypoorplayer.com
 5 days ago

The first major update for Aeterna Noctis is adding a new game mode designed to be more accessible, but don’t fret, the original game mode isn’t going anywhere. Aeternum Game Studios made the decision to add the new mode to the Metroidvania title after listening to community feedback. There are...

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

Related
player.one

Dorfromantik Winter Update Introduces Midwinter Biome

Dorfromantik received its latest update that introduces a new biome alongside new challenges and achievements. Also known as the Winter Update, Patch 0.4 delivers game changes and fixes. The highlight of the new update is the new biome “Midwinter.” Right now, it’s unlocked for all players as part of the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Where to find Crystal Arrows in Aeterna Noctis

The King of Darkness can wield three different types of arrows in Aeterna Noctis which all serve very different purposes. While Light Arrows pierce special targets, Crystal Arrows can be used to teleport to wherever the arrow lands. They’re extremely useful tools — here’s how to get them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Aeterna Noctis is the stained glass baby of Castlevania and Hollow Knight — Hands-on impressions

Aeterna Noctis is visually engaging from the very first screen. Its menu is stylized as shattered purple glass — a metaphor for the world you’ll be exploring. The Metroidvania game continues to offer flashes of broken beauty like that as the adventure continues. While it takes cues from retro and modern classics like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Hollow Knight, Aeterna Noctis sets itself apart with a hand-drawn art style that never lets you forget how lovely it is.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Voice of Cards Free Update Adds High Speed Mode for Faster Gameplay

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is a fun JRPG presented like a tabletop game, but some have been put off by its absolutely glacial pace. Whether it's moving around the environments, engaging in battles, or even just opening up the menus, everything moves deliberately slowly. Feedback from fans saw Square Enix promise a way to speed things up, and it's delivered today with the latest patch on PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Modes#Action Game#Metroidvania#Game Studios
gamingonphone.com

Mech Arena: Plarium introduces a new Pilot feature update with new characters

The 5V5 multiplayer mobile game Action title Mech Arena introduces a pilot feature update, bringing 12 distinctive characters and personalities to the battlefield that provide unique enhancements to players’ mechs and gameplay. The addition of pilots is the largest update in Mech Arena since its launch. This new character...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Enlisted Introduces Gameplay Mode With Armored Train

Enlisted received a patch that expanded all campaigns with additional missions. Among them was a new mode in which players must defend an armored train. Battle Pass season 4 launch. Another update for Enlisted, a network shooter set in the realities of World War II, has been released. The biggest...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Spire of Sorcery Adds Story Mode in December Update

A new update has been released for Spire of Sorcery, which could be the most important change done so far for the game. A new Story Mode has been added that should deepen the RPG features and offer players a new experience. There are three chapters planned with Chapter 1 already available. Chapter 1 has three separate stories where players need to make meaningful choices since they can change the outcome of each game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
techraptor.net

Aeterna Noctis Receives Patch and QoL Improvements

Despite being released only a few weeks ago, Aeterna Noctis is already receiving a large patch. The patch includes a new mode called Aeterna, with the original, harder mode renamed to Noctis. Basically, if you're a Metroidvania fan looking for something to play in between Metroid Dread and Axion Verge 2, it looks like Aeterna Noctis may be just what the doctor ordered.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Regiments latest open playtest focuses on Operations game mode

Regiments has a new open playtest, MicroProse has announced. The new playtest has been built to focus mainly on the Operations game mode that will be one of the key features when the real times tactics title releases in 2022. In this mode, Regiments players can expect a tough go of things as battles will take place over a number of maps and in game days, with the consequences of previous engagements impacting what will happen next. You can access the Regiments playtest through Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Game Modes Leak Reveals Infection, Grifball, Extraction, More

Halo Infinite fans will be happy to hear that new game modes are on the way, according to a new leak. Since its early launch in November 2021, players have been enjoying everything that Halo Infinite has to offer. The Multiplayer experience is excellent, bar a few minor issues, and the game’s free-to-play nature is encouraging more gamers than ever to give it a go.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Telltale Games Reveals Plans for The Wolf Among Us 2 and More in 2021 Update

Telltale Games is back and better than ever before as the team hints at new projects for 2022 and shares some information about The Wolf Among Us 2’s development in an end-of-the-year update. On Dec. 21, Telltale Games released an update on Twitter and their website that covered a bit of the game studio’s rebirth, current partnership, and plans for the future. Telltale reminded fans of their improvement as a new studio, where they stated that they’re “doing things different this time.” If you recall Telltale Games’ difficulties in the past, you might remember that the original Telltale Game studio officially closed in 2018. Telltale Games was later revived and renewed after LCG Entertainment took over the game studio in 2019. Due to new management, Telltale Games has been developing games using Unreal Engine and re-releasing previous games that they currently hold the rights to.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Star Citizen- Alpha 3.16 Update Introduces Fan Favorite PVP Event

Star Citizen- Alpha 3.16 Update Introduces Fan Favorite PVP Event. Cloud Imperium Games was started in 2012 by Chris Roberts and other industry veterans. The team began to work on Star Citizen and Squadron 42 shortly thereafter. Both titles created immense hype in the gaming community. Star Citizen has been under the microscope of gamers for a long time, but the developers have continued to release content and updates for the title. Star Citizen- Alpha 3.16 Update is the latest update that will introduce more content into the title. In Alpha 3.16, players will be able to enjoy Jumptown 2.0, a new event, along with other key features.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Microsoft introduces Games panel with a collection of HTML5 games

In an attempt to catch up with Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge had experimented with several features in the past, and some of them are just unnecessary. Today, the browser introduces a new Games panel for users that brings a collection of HTML5 games. Necessary or not, you tell us. Spotted...
SOFTWARE
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite Multi-Team Game Mode Coming Soon

It appears that Halo Infinite will be getting multi-team game mode soon, according to a new leak. Halo Infinite is one of the talked about Triple-A titles of the year. And it seems ever since its launch; the game has lived up to the fans’ expectations. While both the...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Latest Update Introduces Airdops

Ok, so I wasn’t in-game, so that I couldn’t take a picture, but I saw what happened on both Pestily’s stream and my friend’s stream simultaneously. There’s an entirely new feature in the game, core in other Battle Royale games, Airdrops. The airdrop is provided by an Airplane that flies over the whole Tarkov territory, and as it seems, the flight time is synchronized across all precincts.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

The Gunk Review (Xbox Series X)

Game Pass is changing the way the gaming industry works in a million ways, large and small. A game like The Gunk, though, makes me wonder how much it’s starting to impact development. The Gunk is the prototypical “perfect for Game Pass” game. While I’d have a hard time recommending players spend any significant amount of money on it, I think Game Pass subscribers should absolutely give it a try.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy