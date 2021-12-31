ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody’s Column: Haiku for 2022

By City Desk
Campus News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo recap this awful year. Syllables: five, seven, five. Let’s talk about twenty-one. One sneeze, Upstate gone. And make this next year better. Cody Fitzgerald is a 2021 Schuylerville High School grad satirizing anything and everything he can get his...

