The Kansas City Chiefs lost a pivotal AFC matchup to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday by the final score of 34-31. It was one of the more frustrating and painful losses in recent memory. There were plenty of things that happened on the field that led to that pain and frustration, but the biggest reason for it is what this loss means in the AFC standings. This was a game that the Chiefs just couldn’t afford to lose, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO