Will Lucid Air overtake the Tesla Model S at the best EV in the world?. Many auto enthusiasts think that this could be a reachable Milestone for the Lucid Air Dream Edition. With Lucid Motors being nominated for many of the top Auto Awards, Lucid is breaking records for EPA range and winning the 2021 Motor Trend Car of the Year, which broke a record for a carmaker's first car to ever win that award. Lucid continues to rack up auto award nominations and many of them Lucid is a finalist. They are poised for a huge haul of trophies that may come their way. I hope Lucid has itself a large enough trophy case because this is just the beginning.

