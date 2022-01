In efforts to quell holiday nerves this year, candles will be burning brightly on nightstands, bathtub ledges, and desks all over the world—delivering tranquility, healing aromas, and a certain ambiance. Given that this is the perfect time of year (for mostly everyone, except your uber-calm yogi friends) to unleash stress and 12 months of bottled-up emotions, a candle or two will serve you and your loved ones well by keeping things chill. Candle makers are certainly no fools to the heightened emotions that emerge during Christmastime—and often release limited-edition scents to both celebrate the season and leverage your unsteady emotions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO