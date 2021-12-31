Mike Triplett previews Saints vs. Panthers

The 49ers would like to recoup some assets if they trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but there’s a scenario where Garoppolo might prefer being released outright. Look, it’s impossible to gauge what’s going through San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s mind right now and heading into the offseason. And he’s certainly receiving some hefty advice from his agent, Don Yee, as to how he should handle the business side of his relationship with the Niners.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO