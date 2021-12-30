ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden-Putin phone call doesn’t cool tensions over Ukraine; leaders trade threats of retaliation

By Editorials
Washington Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for nearly an hour Thursday but neither backed down from an escalating standoff over Ukraine, where Moscow is massing troops along the border and demanding major concessions from the West to avoid a war. Mr. Biden threatened more U.S. economic sanctions...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
AFP

Biden strategy on Ukraine - talks but clear costs for Russia

From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion. US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations. Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Vladimir Putin
dallassun.com

Moscow sees Biden as the key to avoiding war in Ukraine

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Bulgaria#Russian#Nato#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin planning ‘emergency’ exit from Ukraine over Russian invasion

The United States Embassy in Kyiv is working on “emergency preparations” in the event it must evacuate non-emergency personnel or diplomats’ families due to a Russian invasion of Ukraine, internal emails obtained by ABC News revealed this week. As Russian President Vladimir Putin considers “diverse” military options...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy