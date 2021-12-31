ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Best of 2021 – Nursing in Moab

By Molly Marcello
kzmu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, KZMU News reflects on another year of grassroots, community powered journalism. Today’s...

www.kzmu.org

mymixfm.com

Shortages lead to influx in traveling nurses

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, some hospitals rarely used traveling nurses. However, now those nurses are helping to fill a void in many hospitals. With several area hospitals enduring capacity problems over the last few months, many have also had to deal with ongoing nursing...
VINCENNES, IN
VTDigger

A nurse is not just a nurse

I am a staff nurse at UVM Medical Center and I applaud your article highlighting the huge sums of money that the hospital is shelling out for travelers, but I have concerns about statements made by the single traveler interviewee. It is disappointing that this happened, but they are not...
BURLINGTON, VT
Plumas County News

Unvaccinated? — Here is some sobering news

Still on the fence about getting vaccinated? The latest data indicates that since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, 86 percent of Plumas County’s cases were among the unvaccinated, while 19 of the county’s 20 deaths were unvaccinated individuals. Public Health Director Dana Loomis provided that information and more during the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
WebProNews

Nursing Shortage Trends

In the United States, almost every nursing home facility is facing a staffing shortage. Nearly 60% report that their problem has reached critical levels, meaning the home’s ability to keep their doors open is now in question. In Ohio, the 3rd largest state for nursing homes, Cincinnati alone had unmet demand for over 30,000 nursing home positions as of May 2020. Ohio also reported the greatest shortage of nursing assistants in 2020. Their local struggles are indicative of a national problem.
HEALTH SERVICES
wyo4news.com

Lifesaving treatment needed for local man with disease

Rock Springs, Wyoming, December 29, 2021 — At the young age of 32, Brendan Larimore is down to 90 pounds, and has been in and out of the hospital with the disease of Gastroparesis, an illness that affects the natural movement of muscles in the stomach. He didn’t used to be this way.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wchstv.com

W.Va. nurses association working on ways to help with nursing shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that his $48 million plan to recruit, train and retain nurses is expected to add 2,000 nurses to the Mountain State over the next four years, but officials with the West Virginia Nurses Association say those frontline workers need help now.
CHARLESTON, WV
WAVY News 10

Hospital Heroes: Nursing

As we approach 2022, staff at Riverside Regional Medical Center spoke to 10 On Your Side about what these past two pandemic years have been like for them. Today, hear from a nurse manager about what helps her and her staff get through difficult days.
HEALTH SERVICES
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Nursing homes seek regulation

As the pandemic rages on and a workforce crisis continues, nursing home advocates want Kansas lawmakers to start regulating nurse staffing agencies, claiming price gouging amid supply and demand imbalances. The proposal was one of three suggested to address the staffing shortage by LeadingAge Kansas lobbyist Rachel Monger during a...
HEALTH SERVICES
fox5ny.com

Nursing internship

The Huntington Hospital Nursing Internship Program has been going on for 18 years. In that time, the hospital has hired close to 20 nurses from the program. But now, because of the nursing shortage, creating a pipeline is more important than ever before.
HUNTINGTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown nurse crochets hats for newborns

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A nurse in Jamestown is helping the tiniest patients in her hospital get in the holiday spirit. Jerri Youngberg has been part of the maternity department at UPMC Chautauqua for more than 35 years. In her free time, she loves to use her talent for crocheting, to create hats and mittens for all the holidays.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WDTV

WVU School of Nursing responds to shortage

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is seeing a major shortage of nurses and state officials say the state has seen a steady decline in nurses over the past two years due to burnout. “With the nursing shortage, I just feel it’s...it’s and I truly mean this, it’s been the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
sonoma.edu

Nursing chair named one of the 30 Best Nurse Influencers

Having a passion for teaching healthcare doesn’t have to be limited to the classroom. Sonoma State’s Nursing Chair, Dr. Anna Valdez, was named one of the 30 Best Nurse Influencers by Berxi, which offers a blog with a variety of informative articles and guides on specific industries. Specifically, Berxi named Dr. Valdez one of the six best nursing accounts on Twitter for sharing her passion for equality in the field and promoting nursing education and innovation. Through her social media presence, Dr. Valdez discusses topics impacting the state of healthcare to her more than 7,000 followers.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
oknursingtimes.com

ER nurse is named Nurse of the Year at Norman Regional

Norman Regional Health System honored eight nurses for their commitment to patients and the community in 2021. Each year, a group of Norman Regional physicians along with the Norman Regional Health Foundation provide an award for the exceptional care that was provided over the past year by Norman Regional’s nursing staff.
HEALTH SERVICES
focusnewspaper.com

Nursing Home Alternatives: What are the Options?

Hickory – Many people worry that if they are unable to care for themselves or their loved ones, a nursing home may be the only option. However, there are many alternatives — from assisted living centers with amenities such as swimming pools or weight rooms, to retirement communities with access to food services and transportation, to adult day care programs that allow you to enjoy a fulfilling social life and access to medical treatment on site. Consider all your options when deciding the best fit not just yourself, but those closest to you, too! This article explores some of these options.
HICKORY, NC
pilot.com

Nurse Honored for Helping COVID Patient

FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Jamie Harris has been recognized with the DAISY Award for September. Harris, a nurse in the Medical Surgical department at Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke, was nominated by a patient. “Words can’t express my sincere gratitude for the genuine, loving care I was provided...
HEALTH SERVICES
oknursingtimes.com

Nurses Helping Nurses launches

Nurses have been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic for nearly two years now. And it’s taken its toll. In October, the World Health Organization estimated between 80,000 and 180,000 health and care workers could have died from COVID-19 in the period between January 2020 to May 2021, converging to a medium scenario of 115,500 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
uci.edu

Nursing preparing for winter omicron surge

Experts encourage community to get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness, hospitalization. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is predicted to create another surge of positive cases and hospitalizations throughout Orange County this winter. Susanne Phillips, clinical professor at the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing and associate...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

