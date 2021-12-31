Best of 2021 – Nursing in Moab

Hickory – Many people worry that if they are unable to care for themselves or their loved ones, a nursing home may be the only option. However, there are many alternatives — from assisted living centers with amenities such as swimming pools or weight rooms, to retirement communities with access to food services and transportation, to adult day care programs that allow you to enjoy a fulfilling social life and access to medical treatment on site. Consider all your options when deciding the best fit not just yourself, but those closest to you, too! This article explores some of these options.

HICKORY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO