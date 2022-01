Cheyenne Brown was reported missing out of Washington DC. Now, police believe she is one of four victims of a suspect police call the "shopping cart killer." "And I'm so angry, like, I don't even have tears anymore," Nicandra Brown, Cheyenne Brown's mom, said. "I'm just like, why would you do this to my daughter? She didn't deserve that."

