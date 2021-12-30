12-29 High School Hoops 1

Purdue men’s basketball sophomore guard Jaden Ivey didn’t realize he had already met University of Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis earlier in the year until they saw each other again at the FIBA U19 Team USA trials in June. Both were competing for spots on Team USA to...
Geno Auriemma is “not too optimistic” UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova on Friday will happen due to the COVID-19 problems within the Huskies’ program, the coach said during his radio show on 97.9 ESPN. “If someone comes off the (COVID) protocols, they still need five...
Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
As I sit here preparing for another remote version of The Drive with Charlie & Dan, as a result of a close contact with COVID 19, visions of empty gyms, full of the hollow sounds of basketballs, screeching sneakers and an occasional whistle have filled my head. Each day, we...
COWBOY BASKETBALL – The Wyoming basketball Cowboys play at Fresno state Saturday n pregame at 4:30 with the tip at 5:00 on KWYO and 106.9 FM. The Cowboys have lost two conference games already because of their opponents dealing with COVID and they hope to be playing at Fresno Saturday, Head coach Jeff Linder talks about the Pokes 11-2 start and why they got off to such a good start to the season.
Coming out of the winter break, just one girls basketball team in the Big 7 was undefeated, with Hiawatha holding the 5-0 record.
After that, it's Jefferson West (3-2) Nemaha Central (3-2), Holton (2-3), Riverside (2-3), Royal Valley (2-3), Royal Valley (1-4) and Perry Lecompton (1-5),
...
Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
Iowa defeated Maryland in a men’s basketball matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 80-75. Over the course of 12 years, Iowa improved to 119-27 in games where the Hawkeyes scored 80 points or more. With the win, Iowa avoided an 0-3 start to Big...
Comments / 0