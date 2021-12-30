12-29 High School Hoops 1

COWBOY BASKETBALL – The Wyoming basketball Cowboys play at Fresno state Saturday n pregame at 4:30 with the tip at 5:00 on KWYO and 106.9 FM. The Cowboys have lost two conference games already because of their opponents dealing with COVID and they hope to be playing at Fresno Saturday, Head coach Jeff Linder talks about the Pokes 11-2 start and why they got off to such a good start to the season.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO