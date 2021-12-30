ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cleveland Browns Daily 12/30/2021

clevelandbrowns.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal show for 2021! Hear from Coach...

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Larry Brown Sports

TJ Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

TJ Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt’s Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield’s Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at their 43 on a 2nd-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty-backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has many titles: Green Bay Packers quarterback, “Jeopardy!” host and State Farm spokesperson. Perhaps Rodgers can add “Cleveland Browns quarterback” in the near future. In a story published Thursday, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin predicted Rodgers’ most likely destinations in 2022 and the Browns...
NFL
#Browns#Pittsburgh#American Football
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops brutally honest take on Browns players Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has done many things. One of the most popular new jobs for Peyton has been as a video-cast superstar on the set of the “Manningcast.” He has had many famous athletes and celebrities on the show as he discusses Monday Night Football in his way, from his couch with his brother. On Monday, the telecast included Peyton getting real on why the Cleveland Browns were struggling to move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
New Year
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Football
Sports
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

What Peyton and Eli Manning said Monday night about Browns, Bengals-Chiefs, Joe Burrow

During their ESPN2 broadcast of the "Monday Night Football" game between the Cleveland Browns and the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Peyton and Eli Manning talked briefly about Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski not watching the Bengals' come-from-behind win against the Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium, and how hot Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been as of late.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Tonight

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns entered Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers without much to play for. Already eliminated from the playoffs, the AFC North club had little to gain from a win this evening other than bragging rights. Unfortunately, even that goal looked out of reach after...
NFL

